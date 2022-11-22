We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Breakthrough POC Diagnostic Technology Detects Brain Abnormalities Prior to Symptoms

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Nov 2022
Image: Delphi-MD Neurodiagnostics Device (Photo courtesy of QuantalX)
Image: Delphi-MD Neurodiagnostics Device (Photo courtesy of QuantalX)

According to a study published in "The Lancet", 90% of strokes and 35% of dementias can be prevented if detected early enough, however diagnosis methods available today result in ineffective treatment of brain disorders due to late, inaccurate and under diagnosis. Additionally, 35% of the total economic disease burden is attributed to brain disorders, mostly due to repeated hospitalization and rehabilitation, avoidance of unnecessary CT/MRI scans and associated accessibility and cost challenges. Now, the world's first direct brain network visualization technology provides objective clinical measurements of neuronal functions for the first time, enabling point of care physicians and neurologists access to new diagnostics capabilities.

Quantalx Neuroscience, Inc. (Raanana, Israel) has developed Delphi-MD, an "ECG" for the brain, which provides direct brain network visualization, enabling clinical measurements of neuronal functions for the first time in healthcare history. For clinicians, such a brain health revolutionizing technology, accessible at the point of care, dramatically supports early and differential diagnosis through "real life" objective data, leading to informed treatment decisions and interventions, as well as improving brain health outcomes for healthcare providers and payors. For patients, an earlier diagnosis leads to an optimal care pathway, resulting in a positive, long-term effect on quality of life.

"The clinical breakthrough of Delphi-MD is that it is a direct, functional, objective test for the brain, that does not require patient participation and provides actionable insight to the physician at the point of care," said Dr. Iftach Dolev, CEO and Co-Founder of QuantalX. "Making neuro-diagnosis accessible to everyone is game changing for brain health management"

QuantalX Neuroscience, Inc.

