Benchtop Immunoanalyzer Delivers Lab Quality Results for Cardiology, Intensive Care and Emergency Wards at POC

A compact immunoanalyzer with superior assay performance combines the accuracy of a full-scale lab analyzer with the flexibility of a mobile solution, making it an ideal analysis system for laboratories, hospitals and medical offices where fast quantitative results (with full-scale lab quality) are required at the point of care.

The PATHFAST system from PHC Europe BV (Etten Leur, The Netherlands) is a fully automatic immunoassay analyzer, which combines the progressive chemiluminescence technology with the patented Magtration technology. PATHFAST provides fast, differential diagnosis and is easy to operate, install and network. Its high precision makes the analyzer an adequate “satellite” of a full-scale lab on a cardiology, intensive care or emergency ward. Parallel processing enables the examination of six samples in only a few minutes from whole blood, serum or plasma.

Six parallel channels give PATHFAST its unique speed with the ability to test for up to six different markers or a single marker for one or more patients’ samples in the same run. Whole blood can be used as sample material, eliminating laborious centrifuge routine, while plasma and serum can also be used. The use of whole blood saves time in obtaining the results while the patient is still at the point of care. Small sample volumes can be detected with high accuracy and precision. The device and the reagent strips provide optimum sensitivity. With its easy and intuitive design, PATHFAST offers an easy way to analyze patient samples by performing only three simple steps. The results are perfectly reproducible and correlate outstandingly with lab analysis.

Always safe and perfectly efficient, PATHFAST processes patient samples automatically and generates lab quality results without the need for additional reagents, buffer solutions or accessories (e.g. capillaries, cuvettes). It does not require water connection and drain, or any special skills, with only short training being sufficient to operate the PATHFAST. Other practical advantages are its highest operating safety and minimum maintenance expense.

