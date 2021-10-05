Almost Half of Medical Care Delivered in Emergency Rooms

ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Baxter to Acquire Hillrom, Targeting Expansion in Digital and Connected Care Solutions Worldwide
- New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for Existing Medications
- Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
- Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
- Hologic Receives FDA Clearance for Genius AI Detection Technology for Early Breast Cancer Detection
- Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
- New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Combination Reduces Hospitalization Among High-Risk COVID-19 Patients
- Unsupervised AI Predicts COVID-19 Progression and Patient Survival Directly from Chest CT Images
- Researchers Discover “Ultra-Potent” Monoclonal Antibody against Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Variants
- ECMO Life Support Offers Sickest COVID-19 Patients Slimmer Chance of Survival than Once Thought
- Merck and Ridgeback’s Experimental Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Halves Risk of Hospitalization or Death
- Edan Instruments Presents World's First GMR Magnetic Immunoassay System at Arab Health
- Elekta Showcases Innovative Interventional Radiotherapy Solutions at Arab Health 2021
- Konica Minolta Presents Comprehensive Portfolio of Diagnostic Imaging Solutions at Arab Health 2021
- Carestream Introduces Glass-Free Lux 35 Detector at Arab Health 2021
- Dräger Exhibits State-of-the-Art Ventilation Technology at Arab Health 2021