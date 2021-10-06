GNA Biosolutions Reveals New Ultrafast PCR Platform at Medical Trade Show

GNA Biosolutions GmbH (Martinsried, Germany), a molecular technology company, will showcase its new Pharos V8, the world's first laser PCR platform, at MEDICA 2017.GNA Biosolutions specializes in sample-to-result applications across medical diagnostics, biosecurity, food safety, and life sciences. The company develops instruments, OEM modules and applications for ultrafast molecular assays based on proprietary technology protected by a comprehensive patent portfolio.The Pharos V8, an ultrafast PCR instrument for in vitro research use, uses the patented Laser PCR technology, which operates on the same principles as conventional nucleic acid amplification with PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction). However, Laser PCR uses nanomaterials to control temperature cycles at the nano scale, accelerating PCR reaction times by a factor of ten and opening the door for applications in multiple time-sensitive settings.Some of the key features of the Pharos V8 include an open platform for universal PCR assay development, ultrafast real-time nucleic acid detection in 10 minutes or less, and intuitive interface with easy-to-use software that can be accessed remotely.“We are excited to present our first Laser PCR platform, the Pharos V8, at this year's Medica,” said Frank Krieg-Schneider, CEO of GNA Biosolutions. “We believe the Pharos V8 will demonstrate the power of our patented technology to deliver ultrafast molecular results, and pave the way for additional platforms in development for diagnostic testing and point of care.”