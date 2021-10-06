GNA Biosolutions Reveals New Ultrafast PCR Platform at Medical Trade Show

ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals
- Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
- Hologic Acquires SOMATEX Medical Technologies
- MEDICA 2021 and COMPAMED 2021 to Restart as In-Person Events from November 15-18, 2021 in Germany
- Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market to Reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2028
- AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
- Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
- Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool Predicts Oxygen Need of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Anywhere in the World
- Unsupervised AI Predicts COVID-19 Progression and Patient Survival Directly from Chest CT Images
- Researchers Discover “Ultra-Potent” Monoclonal Antibody against Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Variants
- World’s First COVID-19 Drug Based on Human Immunoglobulin Developed from Plasma of Recovered Patients
- Merck and Ridgeback’s Experimental Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Halves Risk of Hospitalization or Death
- Elekta Showcases Innovative Interventional Radiotherapy Solutions at Arab Health 2021
- Neusoft Showcases NeuAngio 30F High Speed Floor-Mounted DSA System at Arab Health
- Siemens Presents Breakthrough Innovations in Imaging and Therapy at Arab Health 2021
- Dräger Exhibits State-of-the-Art Ventilation Technology at Arab Health 2021
- Arab Health 2021 Showcases Latest Healthcare Technologies and Innovations in Post-Pandemic Edition