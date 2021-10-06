We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App





GNA Biosolutions Reveals New Ultrafast PCR Platform at Medical Trade Show

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Oct 2021
Print article
Image: The Pharos V8 laser PCR platform (Photo courtesy of GNA Biosolutions).
Image: The Pharos V8 laser PCR platform (Photo courtesy of GNA Biosolutions).
GNA Biosolutions GmbH (Martinsried, Germany), a molecular technology company, will showcase its new Pharos V8, the world's first laser PCR platform, at MEDICA 2017.

GNA Biosolutions specializes in sample-to-result applications across medical diagnostics, biosecurity, food safety, and life sciences. The company develops instruments, OEM modules and applications for ultrafast molecular assays based on proprietary technology protected by a comprehensive patent portfolio.

The Pharos V8, an ultrafast PCR instrument for in vitro research use, uses the patented Laser PCR technology, which operates on the same principles as conventional nucleic acid amplification with PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction). However, Laser PCR uses nanomaterials to control temperature cycles at the nano scale, accelerating PCR reaction times by a factor of ten and opening the door for applications in multiple time-sensitive settings.

Some of the key features of the Pharos V8 include an open platform for universal PCR assay development, ultrafast real-time nucleic acid detection in 10 minutes or less, and intuitive interface with easy-to-use software that can be accessed remotely.

“We are excited to present our first Laser PCR platform, the Pharos V8, at this year's Medica,” said Frank Krieg-Schneider, CEO of GNA Biosolutions. “We believe the Pharos V8 will demonstrate the power of our patented technology to deliver ultrafast molecular results, and pave the way for additional platforms in development for diagnostic testing and point of care.”

Related Links:
GNA Biosolutions

Print article

Latest Medica 2017 News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Image: The Silhouette camera and mobile apps (Photo courtesy of ARANZ Medical)

Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data

A novel wound photography and documentation system monitors the progression of external wounds and skin conditions over time. The Aranz Medical (Christchurch, New Zealand) Silhouette system is comprised... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Implantable Neurostimulator Treats Central Sleep Apnea
Biophotonic Treatment Accelerates Burn Wound Healing
Neurostimulator Protects Patients from Pressure Injuries
The BiovitalsHF digital therapeutic device helps manage HF (Photo courtesy of Biofourmis)

Digital Therapeutic Device Augments HF Management

A new software medical application boosts traditional pharmacotherapy guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) in heart failure (HF) patients. The Biofourmis (Boston, MA, USA) BiovitalsHF digital therapeutic... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Surgical Procedure Corrects Congenital Intestinal Malrotation
Circular Stapler Reduces Colorectal Anastomosis Leaks
Novel Biomimetic System Repairs Cartilage Defects
Image: The Olympus iTind device (Photo courtesy of Olympus)

Implanted Device Relieves Enlarged Prostate Symptoms

A temporary implanted construct provides rapid and effective relief of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) symptoms while preserving sexual function. The Olympus (Tokyo, Japan) iTind is a Nitinol wire... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
Image: Pregnant women can vaccinate against COVID-19 if they so desire (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Pregnant Women Should Be Offered COVID-19 Vaccine

A new guidance suggests that COVID-19 vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant or lactating women who want to be vaccinated, despite a lack of safety data. Issued by the American College of Obstetricians... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Novel Hospital Bed Reduces Incontinence Worries
Neurostimulation System Significantly Reduces Tinnitus
Reusable Mattress Warmer Treats Neonatal Hypothermia
Image: A digitized tumor board aggregates all relevant patient data (Photo courtesy of Roche)

Digital Tumor Dashboard Improves Case Review Efficiency

A new cloud-based tumor board (TB) integrates all relevant clinical data into a single digital dashboard accessible to everyone. Developed by Roche (Basel, Switzerland) and GE Healthcare (GE, Little... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Innovative Cochlear Implant Enables Direct Android Connectivity
Vestibular Event Monitor Provides Accurate Vertigo Diagnosis
3D-Printed Mesh Facilitates Orthopedic Brace Manufacture
Image: A drone making a delivery in Zurich (Photo courtesy of Swiss Post).

Drone Delivery System Transports Samples Between Hospitals

Swiss Post (Bern, Switzerland) is laying out a drone delivery system to convey laboratory samples between hospitals that will arrive function twice as fast as road transport. A pilot study, carried... Read more

Business

view channel
Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Manag...
Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
Hologic Acquires SOMATEX Medical Technologies
Illustration

Rapid AI Penetration to Drive Growth of Global MR Vital Sign Monitors Market

A surge in cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cardiovascular diseases is encouraging clinicians and manufacturers to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven MR vital sign monitors,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE