We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Greiner Bio-One

Download Mobile App




External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Dec 2019
Print article
Image: The UriCap external urine collection device (Photo courtesy of Tilla Care)
Image: The UriCap external urine collection device (Photo courtesy of Tilla Care)
A non-invasive, leak-free, external urine collection device helps manage female urinary incontinence (UI) in long-term care facilities.

The Tilla Care (Tirat HaCarmel, Israel) UriCap is an external urine collection device that is specifically designed to fit the female anatomy around the urethra, preventing contact between the urine and the skin to keep the patient dry and to prevent skin irritation. Connected to a standard urine drainage bag and changed only once per day, it can help healthcare facilities reduce the various costs associated with staff time, incontinence products, labor, laundry, and waste removal. UriCap is particularly useful for patients at night or those that are bedridden and suffer from UI.

“UriCap Female is a unique solution for women and the only fixed external urine collection device that totally avoids the odor of urine, keeping the patient dry and thus avoiding the toxic effect of urine on the skin,” said Michael Cohn, MD, founder of Tilla Care. “At the same time, it enables the monitoring of dehydration status, because UriCap Female allows you to observe the volume and the color of the urine.”

“The device is a significant innovation in geriatric medicine, and will contribute greatly to improving the quality of life of patients suffering from urinary incontinence and minimizing the serious consequences of this condition,” said Ali Asakla, director of the Moriah Estate long-term care facility (Shefaram, Israel). “The device has several advantages for patients as well as for the medical team; the same is true for treatment in hospitals, when the device is used as a replacement for a catheter.”

Urinary incontinence is about twice as common in women than men, and its likelihood rises with age. One large U.S. study found that almost one-quarter of women in their 60s and 70s said they had urine leakage at least once a month; the rate rose to one-third among women in their 80s. Caffeine might promote UI because it is a diuretic, and people who already have an overactive bladder may be more susceptible to those effects, since even low doses of caffeine can speed muscle contractions in the bladder. Risk factors for UI include obesity and past pregnancies with vaginal births.

Related Links:
Tilla Care


Print article

Latest Patient Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
AI Places Confidential Health Information at Risk
Image: A new study suggests that computer algorithms can identify skin lesions better than expert dermatologists (Photo courtesy of MedUni Vienna/ Shutterstock).

AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions

A new study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) machine-learning (ML) classifiers outperform human experts in the diagnosis of pigmented skin lesions. Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Handheld Fluorescence Imaging Device Aids Wound Management
Vibro-Acoustic Air Pressure System Clears the Airways
Suspended Animation Successfully Induced in Surgical Patient
Image: A small patch help monitor patients vital signs remotely (Photo courtesy of VivaLNK)

Reusable ECG Patch Analyzes Human Vitals and Biometrics

A novel wearable electrocardiogram (ECG) patch combines multiple vitals and biometrics into a single platform for continuous patient monitoring. Weighing just 7.5 grams, the VivaLNK (Campbell, CA, USA)... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Meshes Impregnated with Manuka Honey Fight Infections
New System Facilitates Tympanostomy Tube Delivery
Low Profile Stent Graft Aids Patients with Aortic Disease
Image: Bariatric surgery can reverse heart dysfunction (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Bariatric Surgery Reverses Subclinical Heart Disease

A new study suggests that weight loss surgery can benefit subclinical myocardial function in the severely obese, both with and without type 2 diabetes (T2D). Researchers at the Quebec Heart and Lung... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Focused Ultrasound Relieves Tremors in Parkinson's Patients
Mobile Platform Helps Identify Unilateral Spatial Neglect
Robotic Entities Could Improve Institutional Quality of Care
Image: Sensory insoles can monitor developing diabetic foot ulcers (Photo courtesy of Orpyx)

Sensory Shoe Insoles Help Prevent Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Novel insoles assist management and prevention of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) through advanced foot sensor technology and real-time analytics. The Orpyx (Calgary, Canada) SI Sensory Insoles with remote... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
AI in Medicine Projected to Reach USD 17.02 Billion by 2024
MEDICA Healthcare Forum to Present New State-of-the-Art Solutions
ZOLL Medical Completes Acquisition of Cardiac Science
Image: IoT applications offer advantages to health care providers and patients, which can greatly improve healthcare options and services (Photo courtesy of Datafloq).

IoT-Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Projected to Reach USD 69.7 Billion by 2023

The global IoT-enabled healthcare equipment market is projected to grow at the rate of 29.9% annually from USD 18.8 billion in 2018 to USD 69.7 billion in 2023, driven by digitization during the forecast period.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2019 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE