Linear Array Echoendoscope Helps Explore GI Tract

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Jul 2021
Image: The EG-UC5T advanced linear-array echoendoscope (Photo courtesy of SonoScape Medical)
A novel endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) device allows users to perform a full gamut of interventional gastrointestinal (GI) tract endoscopic procedures.

The SonoScape Medical (Shenzhen, China) EG-UC5T is an advanced linear-array echoendoscope powered by SonoScape’s S60 ultrasound processor, which provides more accurate and detailed images, including for characterisation of GI and pancreaticobiliary tumours by both contrast-enhanced harmonic EUS and EUS elastography. Four fully-customizable buttons allow full control of the system from the handle. The EG-UC5T is designed to be paired to the company’s HD-550 and S60 ultrasound platforms.

The EG-UC5T provides a scanning angle of 150° and a wide field of vision that encompasses 140°, an acoustic frequency range of 4-12MHz, and a latest generation transducer that provides all common modalities, including Doppler, with improved electromagnetic shielding technology. Additional features include a four mm instrument channel, a 12.4mm insertion diameter, an air-water button for rinses, and a short bending radius. A unique cut-out design on the back of the elevator facilitates the brushing of the recess area to avoid cross-contamination.

“SonoScape's endoscopic ultrasound portfolio will certainly extend the company's path into more and larger hospitals. This again underpins the company's leading role in the global digestive endoscopy market,” said Steven He, sales director of the endoscopy division at SonoScape. “We have achieved great results with our current gastrointestinal endoscopes, and I am confident that the new linear-array echoendoscopes will set us to a higher success.”

EUS is a minimally invasive procedure to assess GI and lung diseases, using high-frequency sound waves to produce detailed images of the lining and walls of the GI tract and thorax, nearby organs such as the pancreas and liver, and the lymph nodes. When combined with fine-needle aspiration (FNS), EUS allows biopsy fluid and tissue samples to be collected as a minimally invasive alternative to exploratory surgery.



