We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Groundbreaking Tubular Scaffolds Significantly Enhance Bone Regeneration of Critical-Sized Skull Defects

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Sep 2024
Print article
Image: Schematic illustration of rADSC-loaded tubular units promoting bone regeneration of critical-sized skull defects (Photo courtesy of Sun Yat-sen University)
Image: Schematic illustration of rADSC-loaded tubular units promoting bone regeneration of critical-sized skull defects (Photo courtesy of Sun Yat-sen University)

Critical-sized bone defects present a major challenge in the medical field. Traditional treatments like autografts and allografts face limitations due to donor shortages, mismatches in graft sizes, and immune rejection, making their widespread application difficult. Bone tissue engineering, which combines cells with biomaterials, offers a promising alternative. Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) have gained attention in bone regeneration due to their easy accessibility and strong potential for osteogenic differentiation. However, directly injecting ADSCs results in a short survival time, while combining them with scaffold materials greatly improves their retention and bone regeneration performance in vivo. Techniques like electrospinning and 3D printing are currently used to create scaffolds that mimic bone, significantly enhancing bone regeneration. Adding chemical signals such as growth factors to the physical properties of scaffolds can further promote ADSCs’ osteogenic differentiation. Despite these advances, challenges remain in replicating the hierarchical structure of bone, highlighting the need for further optimization of scaffold designs and combination strategies to improve clinical outcomes in bone regeneration.

Researchers from the School of Biomedical Engineering at Sun Yat-sen University (Guangzhou, China) have developed innovative tubular scaffolds made from electrospun membranes that significantly enhance bone regeneration in critical skull defects. These scaffolds, designed to mimic natural bone structures, create an optimal environment for adipose-derived stem cells (rADSCs), accelerating the healing process. By incorporating advanced materials like polycaprolactone, poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA), and nano-hydroxyapatite, the researchers achieved impressive results in both lab and animal studies, paving the way for novel treatments in bone defect repair. This study represents a significant advancement in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

The researchers used electrospinning technology to develop multilayer composite nanofibrous tubular scaffolds that effectively mimic bone structures and provide an ideal microenvironment for rADSCs, promoting bone regeneration. Both in vitro and in vivo experiments demonstrated that these fibrous membranes hold great potential for treating bone defects, offering a promising approach to bone regeneration. Future studies should further explore the fabrication of fibrous membrane scaffolds and the mechanisms by which loaded MSCs enhance bone regeneration.

Related Links:
Sun Yat-sen University

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
Racks
Transducer Storage Racks and Stabilizers
New
Fixed X-Ray System (RAD)
Allengers 325 - 525

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Device-Based Therapies Could Overcome Limitations of Pharmacologic Therapies...
Wearable Sleep Trackers Could Predict Blood Biomarkers of Alzheimer’s Disease in...
Ultra-Flexible Brain Probes Accurately Record Brain Activity Without Causing Tissue...
Image: The microchip sensor is slightly larger than a penny (Photo courtesy of StethX and Georgia Institute of Technology)

Wearable Lung Patch Accurately Detects Asthma and COPD

Globally, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are significantly underdiagnosed, with rates ranging from 20-70% for asthma and up to 81% for COPD. Early detection and management are... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
The Atellica VTLi Patient-side Immunoassay Analyzer, a high-sensitivity troponin I test at the bedside, delivers accurate results in just 8 minutes (Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers)

New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay

Emergency department overcrowding is a significant global issue that leads to increased mortality and morbidity, with chest pain being one of the most common reasons for hospital admissions.... Read more

Business

view channel
ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technol...
Stryker Acquires care.ai to Boost AI-Driven Healthcare
Image: Edwards Lifesciences’ Critical Care product group will be renamed as BD Advanced Patient Monitoring (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, J, USA) has completed the acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences' (Irvine, CA, USA) Critical Care product group, which will be renamed as BD Advanced... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE