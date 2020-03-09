We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC, certain events are being rescheduled for a later date or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
11 Mar 2020 - 15 Mar 2020
ECR 2020 – European Congress of Radiology
19 Mar 2020 - 21 Mar 2020
ExpoMED Eurasia 2020
19 Mar 2020 - 22 Mar 2020
KIMES 2020 – Korea International Medical & Hospital Equipment Show

Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Mar 2020
Print article
Image: The QUiPP v2 app can calculate pre-term birth risk (Photo courtesy of GeneticApps)
Image: The QUiPP v2 app can calculate pre-term birth risk (Photo courtesy of GeneticApps)
A user-friendly mobile phone application will allow doctors to quickly calculate a woman's individual risk of preterm birth, claims a new study.

Developed by researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom), QUiPP v2 calculates spontaneous preterm birth (sPTB) risk based on a woman's individual risk factors, such as previous preterm birth, late miscarriage, or symptoms, along with clinical test results that help to predict preterm birth, such as cervical length (CL), quantitative fetal fibronectin (qfFN) or both tests combined, and taking into account further risk factors, such as multiple pregnancy. The app then produces a simple individual percentage risk score.

To test the app, the researchers conducted a prospective secondary analysis of data of asymptomatic women at high risk of sPTB recruited in 13 UK preterm birth clinics. In all, 1,803 women (3,878 visits) were included in the training set, and 904 women (1,400 visits) in the validation set. The results revealed that QUiPP v2 showed high accuracy for the prediction of sPTB at < 30, < 34 and < 37 weeks' gestation, and within one, two, and four weeks of testing. The study was published in the March 2020 issue of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“We are delighted to be able to share the findings of our work, which shows that the QUiPP app is very reliable in predicting preterm birth in women at risk,” said lead author Jenny Carter, MD, of the KCL department of Women & Children's Health. “This should mean that women who need treatments are offered them appropriately, and also that doctors and women can be reassured when these treatments are not needed, which reduces the possibility of negative effects and unnecessary costs for the NHS.”

Preterm birth refers to the birth of a baby of less than 37 weeks gestational age, before the developing organs are mature enough to allow normal postnatal survival. The cause for preterm birth is in many situations elusive and unknown; many factors appear to be associated with the development of preterm birth, making the reduction of preterm birth a challenging proposition. Premature infants are at greater risk for short and long term complications, including disabilities and impediments in growth and mental development. Preterm birth is the major cause of neonatal mortality in developed countries.

Related Links:
King’s College London


Print article

Latest Women's Health News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Mobile Diabetes Tools Improve Glycemic Control
Magnetically Controlled Implant Helps Relieve Neural Pain
ECMO Treats Acute Respiratory and Cardiopulmonary Failure
Image: Doctors should prescribe broadband antibiotics with caution (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics Ineffective as Initial Pneumonia Treatment

A new study shows that hospitalized pneumonia patients prescribed antibiotics that target methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) fare no better than standard medical care. Researchers at... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Fine Mesh System Treats Intracranial Aneurysms
Dual Threaded Implant Enables Sacroiliac Joint Bony Fusion
Centrifugal System Concentrates PRP from Blood
Image: The PulseSelect PFA system ablation probe (Photo courtesy of OSU)

Pulsed Electric Field Technology Treats Atrial Fibrillation

A novel atrial fibrillation (AF) ablation system uses non-thermal pulsed field ablation (PFA) technology to interrupt cardiac pathways and AF triggers. The Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland) PulseSelect PFA... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Medical Robotics Market to Reach USD 13.90 Billion by 2026
Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2024
JNJ Acquires Remaining Stake in Verb Surgical
Image: Pulse Wave Therapy Device PhysioPRO II (Photo courtesy of Oceanus Medical Systems)

PhysioPRO II Portable Pulse Wave Therapy Provides Relief from Musculoskeletal Pain

Oceanus Medical Systems (Largo FL, USA), a leading innovator in pain management therapy products, is offering PhysioPRO II which uses Radial Pulse therapy, a non-surgical pain management technique that... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE