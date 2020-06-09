We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ADVANTECH SERVICE-IOT CO., LTD. TAIWAN BRAN

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
11 Jun 2020 - 14 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
EHA25 – 25th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA).
23 Jun 2020 - 27 Jun 2020
CARS 2020 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery
24 Jun 2020 - 26 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
SIIM 2020 – Annual Meeting of the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine

Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Jun 2020
Print article
Image: N2O is safe for analgesia control during labor (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Image: N2O is safe for analgesia control during labor (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
A new study suggests that the use of nitrous oxide (N2O) as a pain relief option for women in labor is safe for both newborn child and mother.

Researchers at the University of Colorado (CU; Aurora, USA), the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York, NY, USA), and other institutions conducted a prospective chart review study involving 463 women who used inhaled N2O during the first or second stage of labor, and their neonates. The researchers modeled oxytocin augmentation, labor induction, parity, prior cesarean birth, cervical dilatation, and their effect on the odds of conversion from N2O to neuraxial analgesia, such as an epidural or use of an opioid.

The results showed that 31% of those who chose N2O for analgesia did not convert to any other method. Significant positive predictors for conversion from N2O to neuraxial analgesia included labor induction, oxytocin augmentation (3-fold), and labor after a previous cesarean (6-fold). Multiparity and post‐N2O cervical dilatation were negative predictors. Adverse effects related to N2O were rare (8%) and were not a significant reason for conversion. In addition, five‐minute Apgar scores were 7 or greater in 97.8% of the newborns. The study was published on May 26, 2020, in the Journal of Midwifery & Women's Health.

“Nitrous oxide is a useful, safe option for labor analgesia in the United States. And for some laboring mothers, that's all the pain relief they need,” said lead author Priscilla Nodine, PhD, CNM, of the CU College of Nursing. “Understanding predictors of conversion from inhaled nitrous oxide to other forms of analgesia may assist providers in their discussions with women about pain relief options during labor.”

The exact mechanism of how analgesia from N2O is obtained is not fully understood, but the prevailing theory is that it inhibits excitatory glutamatergic neurotransmission via inhibition of the N-Methyl-D-aspartic acid (NMDA) subtype of glutamate receptors. During labor, N2O is blended 50/50 with oxygen; the woman controls intake with her respiratory efforts by inhaling through a mask containing a demand valve that releases the gas only when she inhales; it may be used throughout all stages of labor.

Related Links:
University of Colorado
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



Print article
Radcal

Latest Women's Health News

Channels

AI

view channel
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
Image: The Arvia ARV-FS02 thermal camera and neural network processing system (Photo courtesy of Israk Solutions)

Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen

An integrated system comprised of a thermal imaging camera and contact tracing software helps fight the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogenic illnesses. The Israk Solutions (Selangor, Malaysia) ARVIA... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Workstation Helps Meet COVID-19 Care Demands
Novel Aspiration Catheter Treats Necrotizing Pancreatitis
Blood Clotting Anomalies Reveal Renal Failure Risk in COVID-19
Image: The UV-Cube disinfection cleaning device (Photo courtesy of Proximity Systems)

UV Cube Disinfects Handheld Equipment and Devices

A novel Ultraviolet-C (UV-C) cube shaped device provides a means of automatic tool disinfection, setting up a strong line of defense against the spread of infectious microorganisms on high-touch objects.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Knee System Helps Patients Rediscover Movement
Ventilated COVID-19 Patients Could Benefit from Tracheotomy
Novel Hydrocephalus Valve Addresses Postural Changes
Image: A modified ACLR technique increases rotational stabilization (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Modified ACL Reconstruction Technique Reduces Re-Injury Risk

A new study recommends a modified Lemaire technique as an enhancement to primary anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) in active adolescents at a high risk of graft re-tear. Researchers... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Robotic Imaging Solution Detect Early COVID-19 Symptoms
Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Image: Professor Kim using the Hemoglobin smartphone app (Photo courtesy of Vincent Walter/ Purdue University)

mHealth Spectroscopy Measures Hemoglobin Optically

A novel smartphone-based technique helps assess blood hemoglobin (Hgb) and blood disorders without drawing blood, claims a new study. Developed at Purdue University (Lafayette, IN, USA), Vanderbilt... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 4 Billion by 2026
Image: Medical Fair Asia 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9 – 11 December 2020 (Photo courtesy of Medical Fair Asia)

MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020

MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 is set to take place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020 at Marina Bay Sands, with the exhibition featuring the latest medical technology and innovations, and healthcare equipment... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE