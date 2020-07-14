We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ADVANTECH SERVICE-IOT CO., LTD. TAIWAN BRAN

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
15 Jul 2020 - 19 Jul 2020
Virtual Venue
ECR 2020 – European Congress of Radiology
17 Jul 2020 - 21 Jul 2020
Virtual Venue
EAU20 – 35th Annual Congress of the European Association of Urology
22 Jul 2020 - 25 Jul 2020
Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2020

Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Jul 2020
Print article
Image: Menopause is a risk factor for metabolic syndrome (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Image: Menopause is a risk factor for metabolic syndrome (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
A new study identifies menopause as a risk factor for the development of metabolic syndrome (MTS) or its components, such as hypertension and high blood sugar.

Researchers at St. Michael’s Hospital (Toronto, Canada), the University of Toronto (Canada), and other institutions conducted a cross-sectional analysis of 12,611 women (45 to 85 years of age) who participated in the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging Comprehensive Cohort in order to evaluate menopause as an independent risk factor for development of MTS or any one of its components, including hypertension, central obesity, dyslipidemia, or elevated glycated hemoglobin.

The results revealed that 79.6% of the women had undergone menopause. The prevalence of MTS was higher (38.2%) among postmenopausal women, compared to 23.2% in premenopausal women. After adjusting for age, body mass index (BMI), and other covariates, menopausal women had a significantly higher relative risk of MTS, when using criteria with a lower waist circumference. Menopause was also associated with a higher risk of impaired glucose tolerance, elevated blood pressure, and elevated triglycerides. The study was published on June 29, 2020, in Menopause.

“These results reaffirm the previously identified link between menopause and metabolic syndrome,” said Stephanie Faubion, MD, medical director of The North American Menopause Society (Pepper Pike, OH, USA), who was not involved in the study. “Given the increased cardiovascular risk associated with metabolic syndrome and that heart disease remains the number one killer of women, this study highlights the importance of cardiovascular risk assessment and risk reduction strategies in midlife women.”

Menopause describes the permanent cessation of the primary functions of the human ovaries, including the cessation of estradiol and progesterone endocrine hormone production. The menopausal transition can be divided into three stages. During pre-menopause, the menstrual cycle becomes irregular; this stage begins 5-10 years before menopause. Perimenopause is the transition period prior to menopause, when the function of the ovaries noticeably fades away, leading to cessation of menstruation. Post-menopause is the time after the last menstruation.

Related Links:
St. Michael’s Hospital
University of Toronto



Print article

Latest Women's Health News

Channels

AI

view channel
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
Image: The Arvia ARV-FS02 thermal camera and neural network processing system (Photo courtesy of Israk Solutions)

Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen

An integrated system comprised of a thermal imaging camera and contact tracing software helps fight the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogenic illnesses. The Israk Solutions (Selangor, Malaysia) ARVIA... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Nano-Fiber Face Mask Provide Maximum Protection to Children
New ICM Aids Long-Term Arrhythmia Diagnostics
Immunity to COVID-19 Higher Than Serological Tests Suggest
Image: Intramuscular electrical stimulation can reduce postoperative pain (Photo courtesy of JACS)

Electrical Stimulation Reduces Postoperative Muscular Pain

A new study suggests that intramuscular electrical stimulation can address postoperative muscle pain in patients undergoing abdominal surgery. Researchers at Yonsei University College of Medicine (Seoul,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Bipolar Articulating Instruments Aid Electrosurgical Procedures
Portable Device Measures Blood Coagulation Ability
Medical Management of Brain AVMs Superior to Interventions
Image: Macrophages on implants coated with heparin (L) and HA (R) (Photo courtesy of Hala Al Khoury / MLU)

New Implant Coatings Make Them More Biocompatible

A new method of applying anti-inflammatory substances can inhibit undesirable inflammatory reactions to implants, claims a new study. Researchers at the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Non-Invasive Ventilation Device Helps Maintain Oral Care
Vagal Nerve Stimulation Helps Treat Chronic Pain
mHealth Spectroscopy Measures Hemoglobin Optically
Image: The SnaggleClaw multipurpose antimicrobial tool (Photo courtesy of JN White)

Touchless Tool Limits Exposure to Pathogens

An innovative multipurpose tool intended for situations that involve exposure to COVID-19 risk offer a safer alternative for operating touchscreens, keypads, and door handles. The JN White (Perry,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
Image: Data for active cases in severely affected countries with Equation (Photo courtesy of Frontiers)

Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide

A new study shows how a unique set of functions and probability distributions can predict forthcoming peaks in the spread of COVID-19. Developed by researchers at Santa Fe Institute (NM, USA), Ege... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020
Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Illustration

Omnia Health Live Unites Global Healthcare Community Through New Virtual Experience

Omnia Health Live, a virtual healthcare event, has brought the global healthcare community together on a scale never seen before through a new experience delivered entirely online. The virtual healthcare... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE