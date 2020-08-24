We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Aug 2020
Image: The Nella NuSpec reusable vaginal speculum (Photo courtesy of Ceek Women\'s Health)
Image: The Nella NuSpec reusable vaginal speculum (Photo courtesy of Ceek Women\'s Health)
A novel vaginal speculum introduces a major redesign that takes into account both patient experience and unmet clinical needs.

The Ceek Women's Health (Portland, OR, USA) Nella NuSpec reusable vaginal speculum utilizes a narrow bill (about the size of a regular tampon) that allows for comfortable insertion. Once opened, lateral retractors retain the vaginal sidewalls so that clinicians have adequate visibility and access to the cervix. Made of medical-grade polymer, the Nella NuSpec is temperature neutral, eliminating the jarring cold sensation of stainless steel, and does not require added lubrication, reducing the risk of compromised test results.

The NuSpec is designed to work on women with different body types and across life stages, reducing a clinic's need to carry an extensive range of speculum styles and sizes. It is cleaned and sterilized with the same methods used for current metal specula, without requiring disassembly. Additional accessories include the Nella VuSleeve, an easy-to-apply clear sheath that provides lateral sidewall retraction, and the Nella VuLight, a single use light emitting diode (LED) illuminator. Both can also be used with most reusable and disposable vaginal specula.

“I am very excited to introduce the Nella NuSpec to patients and their providers. This device will be game-changing in the care patients receive,” said Fahti Khosrowshahi, CEO and founder of Ceek Women's Health. “The Nella NuSpec improves comfort for any patient, but it can make a drastic difference in exam experience for specific populations, such as first-timers, transgender patients, rape or trauma patients, post-menopausal women, and cancer survivors.”

A speculum (Latin for mirror) is a medical tool for investigating body cavities, with a form dependent on the body cavity for which it is designed. A vaginal speculum is usually composed of two blades that are hinged and are "closed" when the speculum is inserted to facilitate its entry, and "opened" in its final position where they can be arrested so that the operator is freed from keeping the blades apart.

Ceek Women's Health


