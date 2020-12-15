We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Dec 2020
Print article
Image: The Minerva Endometrial Ablation System (Photo courtesy of Minerva Surgical)
A complete suite of minimally invasive devices support healthcare practitioners in treating abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB).

The Minerva Surgical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) AUB kit is comprised of a suite of minimally invasive tools, which include:

The Minerva Endometrial Ablation System, which uses three separate ablation mechanisms. The first uses bipolar radiofrequency (RF) energy to ablate the endometrium; the second uses high voltage RF electrical current to ionize fully contained and circulated argon gas within a plasma formation array (PFA) sealed silicone membrane. The ionized argon gas heats the interior surface of the PFA, conducting the thermal energy to the tissues; in the third step, intra-cavitary fluids fill the gaps missed in the first two steps and further ablate remaining endometrial tissue.

Symphion, a closed-loop side window tissue resection system that uses one three liter saline bag for aspiration of the removed tissue, independent of the resection mechanism, with seamless transition from resection to aspiration via a foot peddle, as well as on-demand spot coagulation, independent of cutting mode. The all-in-one tissue removal system does not raise intrauterine pressure.

The Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System for the removal of endometrial polyps, with continuous visualization within the uterine cavity during the entire treatment. The system is intended for use with a 3.0mm diameter or smaller diagnostic hysteroscope, via a corresponding adapter. Ablation is achieved using saline at target temperature of 90 degrees Celsius.

The Resectr mechanical resection device, used in conjunction with a hysteroscope, which is designed to safely diagnose and treat endometrial polyps. The Resectr comes in a 5Fr outer diameter, 5mm cutting window configuration and a 9Fr outer diameter, 7.5mm cutting window configuration. The system also requires a source of suction, a source of distention media, tubing for inflow and outflow, and a tissue catch for pathology.

“AUB holds women hostage. Their personal and professional quality of life suffers significantly, and the financial burden is crushing,” said Dave Clapper, President and CEO of Minerva Surgical. “Our best-in-class devices are a leap forward in treatment, but we also commit to elevate awareness of AUB in our communities. We are excited to do our part to eliminate this horrible condition that too often results in unnecessary hysterectomies.”

AUB is a broad term that describes irregularities in the menstrual cycle involving frequency, regularity, duration, and volume of flow outside of pregnancy. Up to one-third of women will experience AUB, with irregularities most commonly occurring at menarche and perimenopause. A normal menstrual cycle has a frequency of 24 to 38 days, lasts 7 to 9 days, with 5 to 80 milliliters of blood loss. Variations in any of these four parameters constitute AUB.

