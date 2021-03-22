We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Hydrophilic Catheter Promotes Discrete Bladder Drainage

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Mar 2021
Image: The Infyna Chic intermittent catheter in pink (Photo courtesy of Hollister)
Image: The Infyna Chic intermittent catheter in pink (Photo courtesy of Hollister)
A new intermittent catheter helps women who use them void comfortably and with a high level of discretion.

The Hollister (Libertyville, IL, USA) Infyna Chic is a ready to use, disposable, 13 cm long catheter with a Nelaton tip that is available in four color-coded channel sizes (8, 10, 12, and 14 F). The hydrophilic catheter is designed to be lubricated when it comes into contact with sterile water or a saline solution, which eases friction on the urethra upon insertion. Catheter stiffness has been designed to support easy, one-handed, touch-free insertion.

The Infyna Chic comes enclosed in a pink pearlescent polypropylene carrying case. The disposable case also features a unique flip cap that is easy to open and close with just one hand, and does not leak when reclosed after use. The single use case and catheter are supplied in boxes containing 30 catheters each. When needed, a standard collection bag can be attached to the catheter, even without removing it from the case.

“At Hollister, we understand how important discretion is for women who use intermittent catheters. We are thrilled to address this need by bringing our discreet, beautiful and easy to use Infyna Chic catheter to the US market,” said Abinash Nayak, vice president Americas for Hollister Incorporated. “We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions that help make life more rewarding and dignified for people who use our products and services.”

Women with neurogenic bladder disorders like spinal cord injury, spina bifida or multiple sclerosis, and those with other bladder disorders such as urethral strictures or post-operative urinary retention, need to be continuously catheterized to empty their bladders to avoid potential urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Related Links:
Hollister


