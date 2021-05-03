Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical Techniques Patient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
- Rapid AI Penetration to Drive Growth of Global MR Vital Sign Monitors Market
- Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need Intensive Care
- AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First Ever Device to Receive FDA Clearance
- Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
- Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
- AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
- Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
- Korean Biopharmaceutical Firm Celltrion’s Anti-COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Neutralizes South African Variant
- New Treatment Based on Natural Molecules That Improves Lung Function Could Keep COVID-19 Patients Off Ventilator
- Oral HCQ and Throat Spray Proves Effective in Reducing Spread of COVID-19
- Deep Learning Algorithm That Detects ARDS with Expert-Level Accuracy Could Be Game-Changer in COVID-19 Treatment
- New Artificial Intelligence Method Helps Design Better COVID-19 Antibody Drugs