Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Jun 2021
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)
A non-invasive device helps women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) perform Kegel pelvic floor exercises, allowing them to regain control of their bladder.

The Elidah (Monroe, CT, USA) Elitone system includes a GelPad that is placed on the perineal (pubic) area, which is connected to a discrete control unit that is clipped onto the waistband. Once activated, the controller sends pulses to the GelPad to induce electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) that causes the pelvic floor muscles to tighten, hold for six seconds, and then release for a further six seconds. After twenty minutes of treatment (100 cycles), the controller turns off automatically. Recommended use is four times per week, with results within as few as six weeks.

Although medical devices to strengthen the pelvic floor are not new, until now they have required the use of a vaginal probe, which requires the user to find the time and privacy to lie on her back during each treatment session. The Elitone, which is thin, discreet, and worn externally, allows the user to get dressed and stay active during treatment. Data shows that 95% of women who used the device experienced reduced leaks, with 75% seeing statistically significant reduction.

“After years or decades of bladder leaks, women often give up hope and resign themselves to living less active and less social lives,” said Gloria Kolb, CEO of Elidah. “We want women to be aware that products like Elitone can significantly reduce these leaks and improve quality of life, even if they've been incontinent for decades.”

SUI is the loss of bladder control or involuntary loss of urine when coughing, laughing, sneezing, or during heavy lifting, or simply getting up from a chair. SUI is the most common type of incontinence suffered by women, especially older women and women who have given birth. SUI also affects men, especially following prostate surgery. Other causes include weak pelvic muscles or a weak sphincter muscle; chronic coughing, smoking, and obesity may also lead to SUI.

