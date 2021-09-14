RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes

A cellular-connected blood glucose remote patient monitoring (RPM) device provides simplified and improved patient care and support during pregnancy.The Smart Meter (Tamps, FL, USA) iGlucose Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) system is an out-of-the-box ready device for patients of all ages that provides reliable and immediate cellular transmission of blood glucose readings via the proprietary AutoShare feature, thereby eliminating the need for logbooks, faxes, and avoidable phone calls. In addition, Autoshare eliminates complicated Bluetooth pairing, syncing, and uploading by providing a seamless cellular connectivity experience.Results can be viewed immediately by care providers, who can react in real-time to adjust diet or medication, potentially reducing care costs and trips to the hospital. The BGM is accompanied by the iGlucose virtual coach, which communicates with the user via text and email messages, reminders and alerts, notification of blood glucose results, and messages sent to engage the user’s circle of care. In addition, BGM includes the iGlucose personal web portal, which automatically generates logbook and reports.“We've seen great success with our iGlucose monitors in other markets, such as long-term care (LTC), and we're thrilled to now offer our solution to support women with gestational diabetes,” said Casey Pittock, CEO of Smart Meter. “Pregnancy can be a stressful time. iGlucose can help provide peace of mind that patients are getting the best care and support possible.”Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is defined as any degree of glucose intolerance with onset or first recognition during pregnancy. The definition applies whether insulin or only diet modification is used for treatment, and whether or not the condition persists after pregnancy. It does not exclude the possibility that unrecognized glucose intolerance may have antedated or begun concomitantly with the pregnancy. About 7% of all pregnancies are complicated by GDM, with a prevalence of 1-14% of all pregnancies, depending on the population studied and the diagnostic tests employed.