Novel Ultrasound Technology Using AI Algorithms Has Potential to Achieve 100 Times Greater Sensitivity

A novel ultrasound technology, using patented hardware, software, and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms could deliver 100 times higher sensitivity than other ultrasound systems in the market.

DeepSight Technology (San Francisco, CA, USA) is augmenting diagnostic medical imaging with the introduction of its novel ultrasound technology that improves ultrasound image quality and more than doubles the effective range when compared to conventional technologies.

DeepSight’s solution incorporates patented hardware, software and AI technologies that vastly improve image quality and extend the depth penetration of medical diagnostic ultrasound - unleashing its full potential. DeepSight imaging solutions are expected to broaden the realm of applications where existing ultrasound technology has been limited and would otherwise require unsafe, more costly and less accessible imaging modalities such as CT or MRI. It aims to improve the speed, range and accuracy of imaging and diagnosis across a range of applications.

Whether for abdominal, breast, or obstetrical applications, there is a need for better image clarity at depths well beyond the range of today’s state-of-the-art scanners. Better sensitivity can help with the identification of masses hard to see with conventional ultrasound. The visualization of tumor structure and blood flow to differentiate between malignant and benign tumors and the ability to accurately assess treatment response can help reduce the need for other diagnostic and interventional methods. DeepSight’s vision is to provide the clarity needed for fast and accurate diagnoses and avoid the need for additional imaging.

"We are excited to be on the frontier of advancing medical imaging," said founder and CEO Nader Sadrzadeh. "Based on internal studies, our technology has the potential to achieve 100 times greater sensitivity, ultimately allowing us to deliver better patient care."

