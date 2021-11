Telemed Presents Latest PC-Based Ultrasound Diagnostic Systems at MEDICA 2021

TELEMED Medical Systems (Vilnius, Lithuania) presented its latest PC-based ultrasound diagnostic systems at the 2021 edition of MEDICA, the world's largest trade fair for medical technology, held from 15 to 18 November in Düsseldorf, Germany.

TELEMED is the first company in the world to conceive an open architecture ultrasound platform, based on a personal computer. At MEDICA 2021, TELEMED showcased its PC-based ultrasound-diagnostic systems with open architecture platform that support a wide range of multi-frequency transducers for all diagnostic applications. TELEMED presented MicrUs Pro, its open-architecture, B/W ultrasound diagnostic system powered by USB that can be used on a PC, tablet, and smartphone (Windows/Android). With advanced features such as fully digital beamformer, advanced speckle reduction, spatial compound, wide view imaging, raw data, etc., it enables remote control of the system for consultation, application training and technical support, including free software updates.

Among other products, TELEMED highlighted the MicrUs EXT-1H, its PC-based, open-architecture, portable ultrasound diagnostic system. Power supply via USB and fanless technology make the MicrUs a flexible and versatile solution. Designed for the PC, tablet and smartphone, MicrUs supports a wide range of multi-frequency transducers, from 2.0 to 15.0 MHz, enabling high quality imaging in general, abdominal, obstetric-gynecological, small parts, musculoskeletal, urological ultrasound as well as eco-guided procedures.

In addition, TELEMED exhibited the ArtUs EXT-1H high-end Echo color Doppler for scientific research and clinical diagnostics; the SmartUs EXT-1M/3M advanced PC-based, open-architecture, Echo color Doppler system; and the ClarUs EXT PC-based, open-architecture, Echo color Doppler system.

