Zoll Acquires Medical Device and Digital Health Company Itamar Medical

ZOLL Medical Corporation (Chelmsford, MA, USA), an Asahi Kasei company, has signed an agreement to acquire Itamar Medical Ltd. (Caesarea, Israel), a medical device and digital health company focused on the integration of sleep apnea diagnosis into the cardiac patient care pathway.ZOLL manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, including multiple monitoring solutions that aid in the diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Itamar Medical is focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. The company has pioneered the WatchPAT Home Sleep Apnea Device, an innovative sleep apnea diagnosis program for patients and healthcare professionals. The WatchPAT device is FDA-cleared and continues to gain recognition as a safe and effective method for home-based testing for sleep apnea.Research has shown complex interrelationships between cardiovascular disease and both obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and central sleep apnea (CSA). OSA is associated with increases in the incidence and progression of coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, and atrial fibrillation, while CSA associated with Cheyne-Stokes respiration predicts incident heart failure and atrial fibrillation, and strongly predicts mortality among patients with heart failure.“ZOLL Medical is committed to improving outcomes for underserved patients suffering from serious cardiopulmonary conditions,” said Jon Rennert, CEO of ZOLL Medical. “It is currently estimated that 60% of cardiovascular patients suffer from some form of sleep apnea, and the majority of these patients go undiagnosed. The combination of ZOLL Medical and Itamar Medical will help more patients receive diagnosis and treatment for sleep-disordered breathing. We look forward to helping strengthen the collaboration between the worlds of cardiology and sleep medicine.”“We are excited to join forces with ZOLL Medical, a leader in addressing the needs of cardiologists and their patients. The integration of Itamar’s WatchPAT technology and Digital Health solution for sleep apnea with ZOLL Medical's commercial footprint will accelerate our mission of advancing home sleep medicine to benefit the population of undiagnosed and untreated patients,” said Gilad Glick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Itamar Medical.