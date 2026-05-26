Artivion Adds FDA-Approved NEXUS System to Aortic Arch Portfolio

Artivion, Inc. More...

has completed the acquisition of Endospan, developer of the NEXUS Aortic Arch System. The company used a previously drawn $150 million delayed draw term loan to fund the $135 million upfront net purchase price. The transaction also includes potential additional consideration that is contingent on commercial performance.

The NEXUS platform is a branched endovascular stent graft system designed for diseases of the aortic arch. It is described as an off‑the‑shelf solution intended to treat aortic arch disease, including aneurysms and dissections. While endovascular repair is standard of care for abdominal aortic aneurysm, patients with aortic arch disease have historically had few alternatives to open-chest surgery and its associated risks and recovery burden.

Regulatory clearances for the technology include premarket approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2026 for the NEXUS branched endovascular stent graft system. Endospan has also received the CE mark to commercialize the NEXUS Stent Graft System in Europe. Artivion has acted as the exclusive distributor of the NEXUS System across the EMEA region since 2019.

“Our acquisition of Endospan and its NEXUS system completes our market-leading, three-pronged aortic arch portfolio. This technology, alongside AMDS and ARCEVO LSA, positions us at the forefront of this segment as the only company globally with a complete portfolio of aortic arch solutions,” said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

“Further, NEXUS is a platform technology, not just a single product. With this acquisition, we are also adding a robust pipeline of next-generation arch technologies currently in development that we expect will further expand and strengthen our leadership position in the aortic arch market over time,” added Mackin.

