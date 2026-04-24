Johnson & Johnson Launches AI-Driven Cardiac Mapping System

Johnson & Johnson has introduced the CARTOSOUND SONATA Module for the CARTO System at the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2026 meeting in Chicago. More...

The module uses artificial intelligence with the CARTO platform to automatically convert intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) images into detailed maps, enabling physicians to build accurate models of multiple heart chambers. It also identifies and automatically labels cardiac structures.

CARTOSOUND SONATA integrates with the SOUNDSTAR CRYSTAL two-dimensional ICE catheter and the NUVISION NAV four-dimensional ICE catheter to support planning and performance of treatment across atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia, and complex concomitant procedures. The launch coincides with the 30th anniversary of the CARTO System.

Additionally, new clinical and real-world data for the VARIPULSE Platform for atrial fibrillation will be presented by Johnson & Johnson at HRS 2026, highlighting safety, workflow efficiency, and real-world outcomes. Fully integrated with the CARTO System, VARIPULSE delivers precise, efficient, and reproducible treatment outcomes. In the United States, the latest VARIPULSE Plus update introduces automated irrigation flow control to reinforce safety and support procedural consistency and physician confidence. In Europe, the company recently launched the VARIPULSE Pro 3 platform with a new pulse sequence to streamline procedures and enhance workflow efficiency; VARIPULSE Pro is not currently approved in the United States.

A total of 17 abstracts are scheduled for presentation at HRS 2026, highlighting Johnson & Johnson’s electrophysiology portfolio. Highlights include a late-breaking real-world analysis of complication rates with a variable-loop circular pulsed field ablation catheter. Additional posters report early safety findings from the VariSure survey, a zero-exchange workflow using a variable-loop pulsed field ablation catheter without a dedicated mapping catheter to improve procedural efficiency, and a comparison of hospital readmissions following paroxysmal atrial fibrillation ablation using CARTO 3 versus EnSite mapping systems.

Another poster presents a prospective within-patient comparison of transesophageal echocardiography and contemporary four-dimensional intracardiac echocardiography for left atrial appendage closure. Attendees will also be able to access interactive demonstrations and a Rhythm Theater panel exploring AI-driven insights with CARTOSOUND SONATA in concomitant and ventricular tachycardia procedures.

At HRS 2026, attendees will be able to participate in interactive, hands-on demonstrations highlighting integrated capabilities across Johnson & Johnson’s electrophysiology portfolio. The Rhythm Theater will also host a panel discussion exploring AI-driven insights with CARTOSOUND SONATA in concomitant and ventricular tachycardia procedures. These educational activities reflect the company’s focus on advancing innovation grounded in scientific expertise. More information is available here.