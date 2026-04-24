Proximie Advances AI-Driven Intelligent Operating Rooms with NVIDIA Collaboration

Proximie has aligned with NVIDIA to advance intelligent operating rooms through Project Rheo, a new initiative to accelerate healthcare robotics and clinical environments. More...

Proximie is building on NVIDIA foundation models and accelerated compute to power its Smart OR platform while contributing real-world surgical data to inform next-generation artificial-intelligence models. The company’s Intelligence Suite functions as an ambient AI layer, continuously capturing intraoperative video, workflow images, instrument usage, and procedural context across hundreds of facilities worldwide.

Within the collaboration, NVIDIA supplies the infrastructure that makes this surgical data AI-ready at scale and enables synthetic-data augmentation via the open NVIDIA Cosmos platform. Using Cosmos-H, the partners are developing a vision-language model that monitors operating-room (OR) activity in real time and recognizes key milestones. The model can trigger physical actions across the surgical pathway, including robotic humanoid assistants that prepare instruments, retrieve equipment, and support the team.

For hospitals, the approach targets measurable outcomes. Users of the Proximie platform have seen operating-room productivity increase by up to 24%, unlocking up to 300 additional procedures per operating room per year. These gains reflect greater visibility into surgical workflows and more accurate predictions of surgery duration, improving scheduling and utilization.

PProximie positions its platform as the only solution capable of capturing both intraoperative and wide-field operating-room video simultaneously across operating rooms, endoscopy suites, and catheterization laboratories. This clinically diverse, real-world repository gives AI systems context to understand workflows and to learn continuously from each procedure. The result described is an operating room where ambient intelligence and physical robotics work in concert.

“Some of the richest and most complex data in healthcare is generated in the OR, yet much of this intelligence has historically remained underused and disconnected. At Proximie, we have spent years building the infrastructure to capture and structure this precious intraoperative data, creating one of the world’s largest surgical data sets that can be transformed into actionable OR intelligence,” said Nadine Hachach-Haram, Founder & CEO at Proximie.

“Through Project Rheo, we are demonstrating how real-world surgical data can train AI systems to understand operating room workflows and enable the next generation of healthcare robotics, both digital and physical. By combining Proximie’s ambient surgical intelligence with NVIDIA AI technologies, we are building ORs capable of anticipating needs, supporting clinical teams and continuously learning from every procedure,” added Hachach-Haram.

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