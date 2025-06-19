We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GC Medical Science corp.

Download Mobile App




VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Jun 2025

Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) impact one in every 31 patients, cause nearly 100,000 deaths each year, and cost USD 28. More...

4 billion in direct medical expenses. Notably, up to 75% of these infections are preventable with proper infection control practices. However, despite the widespread use of portable medical equipment like blood pressure cuffs, glucometers, and portable imaging machines, studies consistently show that these devices are inadequately disinfected, posing a significant risk of infection transmission. Now, researchers have developed a virtual reality (VR) training tool aimed at improving infection prevention practices, particularly around the cleaning and disinfection of shared medical equipment.

The immersive VR module, developed at Mass General Brigham (Boston, MA, USA), uses head-mounted displays and places learners in a simulated inpatient healthcare setting. It uses gamification and visualizations of invisible contamination to train users on disinfecting two commonly used devices: a vital signs machine and a point-of-care ultrasound machine. The interactive experience reinforces key concepts in cleaning and disinfection protocols, enhancing user engagement through virtual, scenario-based learning. In a pilot study across seven U.S. healthcare facilities, researchers initially trained 31 participants and used their feedback to refine the module. A second round of testing was then conducted with 44 additional participants. Among them, 39 individuals (88.6%) reported a positive overall experience with the VR training.

While about half of the participants experienced mild motion sickness, which is common among new VR users, very few reported issues with using the module—such as maneuvering virtual medical devices, donning and doffing virtual gloves, or interpreting instructions. The tool’s engaging and immersive format was frequently cited by learners as a highlight of the experience. Although current research has focused on usability and learner satisfaction, ongoing studies aim to evaluate the impact of VR training on clinical knowledge, skill acquisition, and actual competency in infection control practices. By enhancing clinician training in the proper disinfection of shared medical equipment, this VR module offers a promising way to reduce the risk of HAIs. Its potential lies in equipping healthcare professionals with practical, hands-on knowledge that can be applied in real-world settings, supporting safer environments for patients and reducing the economic and human toll of preventable infections.

“We know that when core infection control practices are correctly and consistently applied, the risk to patients is reduced; but we also know that the way we have been teaching these practices for decades is not delivering,” said senior author Erica S. Shenoy, MD, PhD, chief of Infection Control for Mass General Brigham. “We wanted clinicians to be able to ‘see the unseen’ risk and be completely immersed in a way that could lead to improved knowledge and skills when back in the real world.”

Related Links:
Mass General Brigham


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Dual Chamber Warming Cabinet
D-Series
New
Radial Artery Compression Device
TR Band
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Patient Care News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
First Ever Device Diagnoses Life-Threatening Complication Post-Cardiac Surgery
Diagnostic and Therapeutic Use of Microbiota to Soon Become Reality
Contactless Vital Sign Monitoring Device Measures Respiratory Rate Through Smart...
Image: The AI tool identifies IBD-associated illnesses that might otherwise be missed (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Tool Catches Missed Illnesses Associated with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is more than just a gastrointestinal disorder—it’s a complex systemic inflammatory condition that can affect nearly every organ in the body. Beyond symptoms like abdominal... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Ablation During CABG Improves Survival in Patients with Preexisting Atrial...
New Battery Technology Delivers Additional Power to Implantable Medical Devices
New Model Reveals Optimal Positioning of Orthopedic Screws in Fractures
Image: The milli-spinner can shrink blood clots without rupturing them (Photo courtesy of Andrew Brodhead/Stanford)

New Technology More Than Doubles Success Rate for Blood Clot Removal

In cases of ischemic stroke, where a blood clot obstructs oxygen supply to the brain, time is critical. The faster the clot is removed and blood flow restored, the more brain tissue can be saved, improving... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE