First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 May 2024
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately 99,000 deaths each year. Pathogens on surfaces can survive for days to months, and studies indicate that 50% of surfaces in healthcare settings are not adequately disinfected during manual cleaning processes. The financial burden of HAIs on the U.S. healthcare system is estimated to be between USD 28 billion to USD 33 billion annually. Now, the results of an in-hospital disinfection study involving the use of novel handheld Filtered Far UV-C devices have demonstrated their effectiveness in quickly reducing HAI-causing pathogens on high-touch clinical surfaces, addressing a significant challenge in hospital settings where traditional manual disinfection methods often fall short.

The research, conducted at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston, TX, USA), utilized handheld Filtered Far UV-C devices provided by Freestyle Partners (Detroit, MI, USA). The study showed a significant reduction in surface pathogens that cause HAIs within the clinical areas of hematologic malignancy and stem cell units. Filtered Far UV-C, a safe form of disinfection technology, uses invisible germicidal light that kills viruses, bacteria, spores, and fungi almost instantly, eliminating the need for the 2–10-minute dwell times required by chemical disinfectants. These devices offer a no-touch disinfection solution, particularly advantageous where manual cleaning is not feasible. This study further confirms the efficacy and speed of these devices in reducing dangerous pathogens on high-touch surfaces, thanks to their patented technology that ensures proper usage and achieves desired disinfection results.

“This study provides further real-world data on the efficacy of handheld Filtered Far UV-C devices to reduce surface pathogens which we hope could ultimately improve patient care and tackle the tremendous expenses healthcare institutions face in fighting HAIs,” said Jennifer Rosen, co-founder of Freestyle Partners, LLC.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Freestyle Partners

