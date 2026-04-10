Automated System Classifies and Tracks Cardiogenic Shock Across Hospital Settings

Cardiogenic shock remains a difficult, time-sensitive emergency, with delayed identification driving poor outcomes and persistently high mortality. More...

Many cases go undocumented even at advanced stages, hindering timely intervention and accurate acuity capture across hospitals. A new system now automates hospital-specific classification and longitudinal tracking of cardiogenic shock directly from physiologic monitoring data.

Etiometry (Boston, MA, USA) has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the Etiometry Cardiogenic Shock Tool, described as the first automated solution for hospital-specific cardiogenic shock classification and tracking using physiologic monitor data. Built within the Etiometry Platform, the tool enables hospital-wide surveillance grounded in Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) guidelines and staging while aligning with institution-defined protocols to coordinate care across the enterprise.

The platform integrates high-fidelity physiologic data with electronic health records (EHRs), laboratory values, and device inputs to produce a continuous, consolidated view of hemodynamic and organ function status. Clinicians can assess shock progression, evaluate therapeutic response, and make decisions using standardized data and analytics. The tool supports cardiogenic shock classification and SCAI staging across the operating room (OR), intensive care unit (ICU), step-down, and telemetry units to improve coordination across teams and care settings.

Underdocumentation remains a barrier to timely care and accurate acuity capture; recent data cited by the company indicate that 50% or more of cardiogenic shock cases may go undocumented even at advanced stages. The tool provides real-time, automated, hospital-specific classification and longitudinal tracking of shock severity to facilitate earlier identification of deterioration and more complete documentation. In observational studies at select sites, implementation of the Etiometry Platform has been associated with reduced length of stay, fewer ICU readmissions, and shorter durations of critical therapies; these studies were not designed to prove causality and results varied by site.

“This FDA clearance reinforces Etiometry's commitment to delivering a complete clinical decision support solution for cardiac care,” said Shane Cooke, president and CEO of Etiometry. “Cardiogenic shock classification adds a pivotal layer to our platform, giving care teams continuous visibility into shock progression alongside intelligent respiratory and hemodynamic trajectory tracking. Together, these capabilities provide clinicians with a more comprehensive and timely operational picture for managing some of the most complex patients they treat.”

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