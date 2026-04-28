AI System Detects and Quantifies Chronic Subdural Hematoma

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ai (San Francisco, CA, USA) announced a strategic commercialization collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, NJ, USA) to expand access in the United States to the Viz Subdural solution for automated detection, labeling, and quantification of subdural collections.By integrating the software into neurovascular offerings, the collaboration is intended to help hospitals identify appropriate patients and streamline care pathways for suspected chronic subdural hematoma, from initial detection through treatment and follow-up. The initiative focuses on advancing coordinated care for patients with chronic subdural hematoma.

The Viz Subdural solution is powered by the Viz.ai platform and includes Viz Assist, which provides artificial intelligence–driven chart summarization to contextualize imaging findings within the patient’s broader clinical picture. By surfacing relevant history, medications, and prior notes, the platform is intended to reduce manual chart review and accelerate decision-making. The software also provides automated visualization to support standardized point-of-care severity assessment.

The solution includes U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k)-cleared algorithms for the detection of subdural hemorrhage as well as automated labeling, visualization, and quantification of collections in the subdural space. These capabilities are designed to enable faster, more informed care coordination across emergency, neurosurgical, and neurointerventional teams. Within the collaboration, the partners aim to surface suspected chronic subdural hematoma earlier and help clinicians more reliably identify patients who may benefit from middle meningeal artery embolization.

“Chronic subdural hematoma is a growing condition with a novel therapeutic procedure, MMA embolization, that has been proven effective. By collaborating with Johnson & Johnson, we are expanding access to AI-powered detection and coordination tools, including Viz Assist, that may help clinical teams identify patients earlier, align multidisciplinary care, and ultimately support better outcomes for patients undergoing treatment for cSDH,” said Chris Mansi, MD, CEO and co-founder of Viz.ai.

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