Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Jun 2025

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. More...

Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure that no residual medicine is left in the IV set and that patients receive the full dose of medicine. Automated IV flushing is gaining increased recognition in clinical settings, especially in areas where accurate medication dosing is critical. Yet no streamlined, automatic solutions currently exist. Nurses are often burdened with time-consuming manual flushing procedures that introduce variability and increase the risk of error. Now, an automatic IV-line flushing device addresses a critical need among nurses, who currently spend significant time manually flushing IV lines to clear residual medication.

Droplet IV (Copenhagen, Denmark) has developed a unique and proprietary automatic IV line flushing device that is free from electronics, buttons, or breakaway seals. The revolutionary automatic IV-line flushing device automatically flushes the IV line when the IV medication bag is empty. This user-friendly solution consists is a prefilled flushing automation device that uses basic fluid dynamics principles to help patients receive full dosages. Designed for ease of use, it integrates seamlessly with existing IV bags and lines and is assembled at the start of each IV medication administration. This solution relieves nurses from the stress and time-sensitive task of manual flushing, which is often delayed and requires multiple checkups to confirm medication completion.

Droplet IV helps patients to receive the remaining ≈20% of the prescribed drug, which is trapped inside the IV line. This eliminates underdosing, which can lead to insufficient treatment and possible treatment failure. The issue is particularly significant for infusions of less than 250 mL, which constitute 89% of all infusions. Medicine left in IV lines contributes to expensive clinical waste and antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which is predicted to cause 10 million deaths and USD 1.2 trillion in health expenditures annually by 2050. By assisting in the full delivery of medication to patients, Droplet IV also prevents medicine from being discarded in the environment. Droplet IV’s unique and proprietary automatic IV line flushing device, which has received its ISO 13485 certification, is set to be launched in the EU and US in 2026.

Related Links:
Droplet IV


