We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Sinocare Presents AI-Driven Integrated Digital Health Solutions at CMEF

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Apr 2026

At the 93rd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), Sinocare presented a comprehensive portfolio of digital health technologies designed to support integrated chronic disease management across care settings. More...

The company’s showcase emphasized connected devices, AI-driven analytics, and ecosystem partnerships aimed at advancing data-driven healthcare delivery.

Held in Shanghai, CMEF is one of the world’s largest medical equipment exhibitions, bringing together global stakeholders across diagnostics, medical devices, and digital health. At the 2026 event, Sinocare highlighted its vision of “Leading Digital Healthcare for Global Health,” demonstrating solutions that link hospital care, primary care, and home monitoring into a unified management framework.

Central to the exhibit was Sinocare’s continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) portfolio, built on proprietary third-generation biosensor technology. These systems provide up to 15 days of real-time glucose tracking and incorporate AI-based analytics to deliver predictive alerts, trend analysis, and personalized intervention guidance. The company noted that its CGM platform has achieved CE-MDR certification and is expanding across international markets.

Complementing this offering, Sinocare presented its “Personal Palm Lab” portfolio, which includes portable testing solutions for glucose, blood pressure, uric acid, lipids, and ketones. Integrated data platforms enable automated risk alerts and longitudinal tracking, supporting continuous and visualized disease management in home settings.

For clinical and community care environments, the company introduced solutions such as non-invasive diabetes risk screening (AGEscan), HbA1c testing systems, and portable multi-function analyzers. These platforms are designed to standardize testing across primary care clinics, pharmacies, and health centers, improving accessibility and enabling tiered healthcare delivery models.

Sinocare also announced strategic collaborations with JD Health and Meituan Healthcare to expand its digital ecosystem. These partnerships aim to create closed-loop care models that integrate diagnostics, data services, and patient engagement, extending disease management beyond traditional clinical settings.

Through expert presentations at CMEF, the company outlined its approach to full-cycle chronic disease management, spanning early screening, continuous monitoring, and intervention. Its data-driven platforms are designed to shift care from episodic treatment toward continuous, personalized management, supported by AI and biosensing technologies.

With a global user base exceeding 25 million across more than 180 countries, Sinocare continues to expand its footprint in digital health, positioning integrated diagnostics and connected care solutions as key enablers of next-generation chronic disease management.

Related Links
Sinocare


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Gold Member
Handheld Blood Glucose Analyzer
STAT-Site
New
Rapid Sepsis Test
SeptiCyte RAPID
New
Immobilization System
Cranial 4Pi Immobilization
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Business News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Algorithm Identifies Cardiac Arrest Hotspots to Guide AED Placement
AI Analysis of Pericardial Fat Refines Long-Term Heart Disease Risk
Machine Learning Approach Enhances Liver Cancer Risk Stratification
Image: Examples of StrivePD Guardian messages (photo courtesy of Rune Labs)

AI Platform Interprets Real-Time Wearable Data for Parkinson’s Management

Parkinson’s disease presents fluctuating motor and non-motor symptoms that complicate day-to-day self-management and clinical decision-making. Care teams require timely, longitudinal insight into medication... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Portable AI Device Enables Low-Cost Screening for Anterior Eye Diseases
Collaboration Brings Continuous Monitoring to Metabolic Care Management
FDA-Cleared Transseptal Access Device Enables Site-Specific Left Atrial Puncture
Image: The camera integrates pixel-level filters and stacked light-sensing layers so that ultraviolet, visible and near-infrared signals can be detected separately on one chip. This makes it possible to see both the location and likely cancer status of a lymph node using a compact camera (photo courtesy of Viktor Gruev, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)

Bioinspired Imaging System Identifies Cancerous Lymph Nodes Intraoperatively

Accurate identification of cancer-involved lymph nodes during surgery remains difficult, forcing trade-offs between complete tumor clearance and the risk of complications such as lymphedema.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Powered Stapler Enhances Intraoperative Feedback and Articulation
New Pacing Approach Cuts Complications in Heart Failure Patients
New Navigation-Guided System Enhances Precision in SI Joint Fusion
Image: Tricuspid regurgitation occurs when the valve fails to close properly, causing backflow and leading to worsening heart failure, hospitalizations and mortality, especially in older adults (photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Transcatheter Valve Replacement Demonstrates High Success in Real-World Study

Severe tricuspid regurgitation occurs when the tricuspid valve fails to close, causing backward blood flow that drives right‑sided heart failure symptoms and repeat hospitalizations in older adults.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Voice-Driven AI System Enables Structured GI Procedure Documentation
EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Automated System Classifies and Tracks Cardiogenic Shock Across Hospital Settings

Cardiogenic shock remains a difficult, time-sensitive emergency, with delayed identification driving poor outcomes and persistently high mortality. Many cases go undocumented even at advanced stages, hindering... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection
Image: Hyperfine’s Swoop platform is a portable, ultra-low-field MRI system that is FDA-cleard for brain imaging in patients of all ages (photo courtesy of Hyperfine)

Portable MRI System Gains CE Mark for Point-of-Care Brain Imaging

Rapid neurological assessment in emergency and critical care often hinges on timely brain imaging, yet access to MRI at the point of care remains limited. Diffusion-weighted imaging is central to stroke... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE