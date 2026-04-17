Sinocare Presents AI-Driven Integrated Digital Health Solutions at CMEF

At the 93rd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), Sinocare presented a comprehensive portfolio of digital health technologies designed to support integrated chronic disease management across care settings. More...

The company’s showcase emphasized connected devices, AI-driven analytics, and ecosystem partnerships aimed at advancing data-driven healthcare delivery.

Held in Shanghai, CMEF is one of the world’s largest medical equipment exhibitions, bringing together global stakeholders across diagnostics, medical devices, and digital health. At the 2026 event, Sinocare highlighted its vision of “Leading Digital Healthcare for Global Health,” demonstrating solutions that link hospital care, primary care, and home monitoring into a unified management framework.

Central to the exhibit was Sinocare’s continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) portfolio, built on proprietary third-generation biosensor technology. These systems provide up to 15 days of real-time glucose tracking and incorporate AI-based analytics to deliver predictive alerts, trend analysis, and personalized intervention guidance. The company noted that its CGM platform has achieved CE-MDR certification and is expanding across international markets.

Complementing this offering, Sinocare presented its “Personal Palm Lab” portfolio, which includes portable testing solutions for glucose, blood pressure, uric acid, lipids, and ketones. Integrated data platforms enable automated risk alerts and longitudinal tracking, supporting continuous and visualized disease management in home settings.

For clinical and community care environments, the company introduced solutions such as non-invasive diabetes risk screening (AGEscan), HbA1c testing systems, and portable multi-function analyzers. These platforms are designed to standardize testing across primary care clinics, pharmacies, and health centers, improving accessibility and enabling tiered healthcare delivery models.

Sinocare also announced strategic collaborations with JD Health and Meituan Healthcare to expand its digital ecosystem. These partnerships aim to create closed-loop care models that integrate diagnostics, data services, and patient engagement, extending disease management beyond traditional clinical settings.

Through expert presentations at CMEF, the company outlined its approach to full-cycle chronic disease management, spanning early screening, continuous monitoring, and intervention. Its data-driven platforms are designed to shift care from episodic treatment toward continuous, personalized management, supported by AI and biosensing technologies.

With a global user base exceeding 25 million across more than 180 countries, Sinocare continues to expand its footprint in digital health, positioning integrated diagnostics and connected care solutions as key enablers of next-generation chronic disease management.

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