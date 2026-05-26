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Endologix Adds FDA-Cleared Peripheral Thrombectomy System

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 May 2026

Endologix (Santa Rosa, CA, USA) has acquired the Pounce Thrombectomy System from Surmodics, with the transaction closing on May 18, 2026. More...

The FDA-cleared system is indicated for the non-surgical removal of thrombi and emboli from peripheral arteries and will continue to be marketed in accordance with its existing clearance during a transition period. The platform comprises three commercially available configurations—Pounce LP, Pounce, and Pounce XL—intended for use across a range of vessel diameters, including smaller and more distal arteries.

Pounce is a fully mechanical thrombectomy technology built around proprietary dual-basket architecture and a nitinol collection funnel. The system is designed to support procedural simplicity, versatility, and efficiency without reliance on capital equipment, thrombolytics, or aspiration. By eliminating those dependencies, the platform is positioned to provide a streamlined, “grab-and-go” option for arterial clot removal within the angiography suite.

Endologix noted that adding the Pounce platform strengthens its offering for vascular interventionalists already using the company’s Detour, ALTO, and AFX2 technologies. The addition of a clinically differentiated mechanical thrombectomy option enables the organization to support a broader continuum of care for patients with peripheral vascular disease. A core group of Surmodics team members supporting Pounce will join Endologix as part of the transaction to facilitate continuity.

“The Pounce Thrombectomy System is a strong strategic and clinical fit for Endologix. It serves the same physicians and patients we already work with every day and brings a clinically differentiated mechanical approach that complements our vascular intervention portfolio. We are excited to welcome members of the Pounce team as part of our intentional investment in innovation that helps vascular specialists deliver better care,” said John Liddicoat, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Endologix.

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