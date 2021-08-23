We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
26 Aug 2021 - 29 Aug 2021
Virtual Venue
WCO-IOF-ESCEO 2021 - World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases
27 Aug 2021 - 31 Aug 2021
ESTRO 2021 – Annual Congress of the European Society of Radiology & Oncology
27 Aug 2021 - 30 Aug 2021
Virtual Venue
ESC Congress 2021 – European Society of Cardiology

Acellular Dermal Graft Accelerates Fluid Egress

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Aug 2021
Print article
Image: AlloMend Ultra-Thick Acellular Dermal Matrix allograft (Photo courtesy of AlloSource)
Image: AlloMend Ultra-Thick Acellular Dermal Matrix allograft (Photo courtesy of AlloSource)
An ultra-thick acellular dermal matrix (ADM) facilitates the removal of potentially harmful post-surgical buildup of serosanguineous fluids.

AlloSource (Centennial, CO, USA) AlloMend ADM is a flexible, reliable allograft with consistent handling characteristics specifically designed to replace or repair integumental soft tissues compromised by disease, injury, or during surgical procedures. AlloMend ADM is available in a variety of thicknesses and sizes, including the new Ultra-Thick ADM, the company's thickest dermal graft (available in three and four mm thickness), for procedures that require high suture retention and tensile strength, such as superior capsule reconstruction (SCR).

AlloMend is processed using the proprietary DermaTrue decellularization process, which removes cellular debris (including DNA, RNA, proteins, and antigens), rendering the tissue acellular and with low immunologic response, but still retaining its growth factors and collagen structure. In addition, it undergoes terminal sterilization with e-beam technology to reach a sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10-6, which minimizes infection risk while avoiding damaging the allograft tissue. AlloMend ADM is also shelf-stable and comes pre-hydrated, so it is immediately ready-to-use.

“Our AlloMend line has been one of AlloSource's cornerstone products for years, and we are proud to build on that legacy with our thickest version to date,” said Ralph Diaz, AlloSource vice president of sales. “Customers asked for a graft that could be used in more demanding soft tissue procedures, and we believe AlloMend Ultra-Thick will meet that need.”

Enhancing fluid egress reduces the risk of seroma, which can slow vascular ingrowth and postpone integration of a tissue graft. Furthermore, increasing the surface area of an ADM graft that comes in contact with the patient’s vascularized native tissue may allow for more rapid vascularization and aster patient recovery.

Related Links:
AlloSource


Print article

Latest Patient Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Image: The HealthLake cloud-based data repository organizes massive medical data (Photo courtesy of AWS)

New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers

Amazon Web Services (AWS; Seattle, WA, USA) has made available its HealthLake cloud-based data repository for use by healthcare and life sciences organizations. Designed to help providers organize and... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Biophotonic Treatment Accelerates Burn Wound Healing
Mobile Heart-Lung Machine Improves Heart Attack Survival
Digital Therapeutic Device Augments HF Management
Image: Schematic flowchart of the ASyMS workflow (Photo courtesy of The BMJ)

Connected Monitoring System Reduces Chemotherapy Burden

A real-time advanced symptom management system (ASyMS) reduces chemotherapy symptom burden, according to a new study. Researchers at the University of Strathclyde (Glasgow, United Kingdom), the University... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Meniscal Repair System Extends All-Inside Access
Bioinductive Implant Significantly Improves Shoulder Function
Conformable Plug Facilitates Peripheral Vascular Embolization
Image: Fluoroscopic visualization of PMMA bone cement injection (Photo courtesy of IZI Medical Products)

New Bone Cement Allows Visualization During Placement

An injectable high viscosity (HV) bone cement with incorporated tracking beads addresses the need for real-time flow visualization during vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures. IZI Medical Products... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)

Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence

A non-invasive device helps women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) perform Kegel pelvic floor exercises, allowing them to regain control of their bladder. The Elidah (Monroe, CT, USA)... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2021 and COMPAMED 2021 to Restart as In-Person Events from November 15-18,...
BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of 'One-Stick Hospital S...
Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach USD 221.3 Billion by 2030 Due to Prolifer...
Illustration

Fujifilm Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Disrupting OR Space with Systems Integration Solution

FUJIFILM Medical Systems USA, Inc. (Lexington, MA, USA) has been awarded the 2021 Global New Product Innovation Award by Frost & Sullivan (San Antonio, TX, USA), a growth strategy consulting and research... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE