Acellular Dermal Graft Accelerates Fluid Egress

An ultra-thick acellular dermal matrix (ADM) facilitates the removal of potentially harmful post-surgical buildup of serosanguineous fluids.AlloSource (Centennial, CO, USA) AlloMend ADM is a flexible, reliable allograft with consistent handling characteristics specifically designed to replace or repair integumental soft tissues compromised by disease, injury, or during surgical procedures. AlloMend ADM is available in a variety of thicknesses and sizes, including the new Ultra-Thick ADM, the company's thickest dermal graft (available in three and four mm thickness), for procedures that require high suture retention and tensile strength, such as superior capsule reconstruction (SCR).AlloMend is processed using the proprietary DermaTrue decellularization process, which removes cellular debris (including DNA, RNA, proteins, and antigens), rendering the tissue acellular and with low immunologic response, but still retaining its growth factors and collagen structure. In addition, it undergoes terminal sterilization with e-beam technology to reach a sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10-6, which minimizes infection risk while avoiding damaging the allograft tissue. AlloMend ADM is also shelf-stable and comes pre-hydrated, so it is immediately ready-to-use.“Our AlloMend line has been one of AlloSource's cornerstone products for years, and we are proud to build on that legacy with our thickest version to date,” said Ralph Diaz, AlloSource vice president of sales. “Customers asked for a graft that could be used in more demanding soft tissue procedures, and we believe AlloMend Ultra-Thick will meet that need.”Enhancing fluid egress reduces the risk of seroma, which can slow vascular ingrowth and postpone integration of a tissue graft. Furthermore, increasing the surface area of an ADM graft that comes in contact with the patient’s vascularized native tissue may allow for more rapid vascularization and aster patient recovery.