Breakthrough Surgical Device Redefines Hip Arthroscopy

Hip arthroscopy has surged in popularity, yet surgeons still face major mechanical constraints when navigating deep joint spaces through traditional cannulas. More...

Limited tool mobility and the need for an additional assistant to stabilize instruments can slow procedures and increase the risk of tissue injury. Now, a new surgical tool offers a solution by redesigning how surgeons access and maneuver inside the hip joint.

Developed by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder (Boulder, Colorado, USA) and University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine (Aurora, Colorado, USA), this slotted cannula system — the CAP-LIFT cannula — transforms intra-articular access. Instead of a full cylindrical wall, the cannula incorporates a 120-degree open slot that dramatically increases the range of motion for surgical instruments. This allows surgeons to manipulate tools far more efficiently in the confined hip joint.

The system also integrates an anchoring mechanism that replaces the traditional stainless-steel sled, a tool that previously required a second pair of hands to guide instruments through the cannula. By combining access and stabilization into one device, CAP-LIFT eliminates repeated insertion and removal of separate tools, significantly reducing the risk of damaging surrounding muscle, tendon, or capsular tissue.

In early clinical use, the CAP-LIFT cannula has already seen rapid adoption. Launched in October and used in more than 100 surgeries within weeks, the device has received strong feedback from hip arthroscopists across the US. Its ability to maintain stable, fixed access while offering greater internal maneuverability helps streamline procedures and enhance surgical precision.

This innovation, highlighted in the journal Arthroscopy Techniques, arrives at a time when hip arthroscopy is expanding rapidlym with a 600% increase over the past 15 years, and brings both safety and workflow improvements to a widely performed minimally invasive technique. By stabilizing access, simplifying instrument passage, and reducing operative risk, the CAP-LIFT cannula represents a meaningful advance in orthopedic surgery.

“We are very proud of how this technology has already helped surgeons and patients across hip arthroscopy and sports medicine,” said Jacob Segil, a research professor and one of the collaborators to develop the device. “It’s being sold nationwide and the feedback we’ve received from all of the different surgeons has been fantastic.”

Related Links

University of Colorado Boulder

UC Anschutz School of Medicine