Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Mar 2025
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.

Artisight (Chicago, IL, USA) is deepening its collaboration with KARL STORZ (Tuttlingen, Germany) and NVIDIA (Santa Clara, CA, USA) to bring the next generation of AI-driven solutions to smart operating rooms (ORs). This collaboration builds upon the existing work between Artisight and KARL STORZ, now integrating NVIDIA's advanced AI computing platform to drive real-time surgical insights, automation, and enhanced perioperative efficiency. Leveraging the NVIDIA AI computing platform, Artisight is building on its collaboration with NVIDIA by combining Artisight's expertise in deep learning and clinical operations to further optimize the functionality of KARL STORZ's OR1 integrated operating room technology, making them more intuitive and adaptable to various scenarios.

Through this collaboration, KARL STORZ is introducing a new solution for the OR, Pathway.AI, that leverages the NVIDIA Jetson platform to bring real-time surgical insights to clinicians and hospital administrators. NVIDIA Jetson delivers high-performance AI compute and sensor processing capability for energy-efficient edge computing devices and autonomous machines. Pathway.AI, powered by NVIDIA Jetson, uses computer vision and ambient listening to automate OR and perioperative tasks, such as sending automated alerts to staff when surgery is complete or when an OR requires cleaning. Powered by Artisight, Pathway.AI is highly customizable and localized to each operative suite. Localized fine-tuning of each algorithm is essential because each institution serves a distinct combination of patients, procedures, and clinicians with unique workflows. Artisight plans to continue increasing its pace of innovation by leveraging the latest technology from NVIDIA, including NVIDIA Riva for automatic speech recognition (ASR) and NVIDIA Cosmos Nemotron VLMs to query images and videos.

"Artisight is able to bring these new technologies to ORs and hospitals across the globe with NVIDIA and KARL STORZ," said Andrew Gostine, MD, CEO and co-founder of Artisight. "Providers and patients are seeing improved outcomes and satisfaction scores that raise the standards of care across the perioperative continuum."

"By leveraging the combined expertise of the three companies, we are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to make an immediate impact on OR workflow," said Christy Gaudet, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Surgical and OR1 at KARL STORZ US. "Our collaboration will enable healthcare providers to focus more on the most critical aspect of care: the patient."

"AI is transforming every industry, and we are only starting to see its profound impact in healthcare," said David Niewolny, director of business development for medtech at NVIDIA. "By collaborating with Artisight and KARL STORZ, we are shaping the future of healthcare and utilizing our combined capabilities to help medical professionals worldwide work more efficiently and enhance their ability to deliver exceptional care."

Related Links:
Artisight 
KARL STORZ 
NVIDIA

