Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe

Medtronic plc (Galway, Ireland) has entered into a new strategic partnership with Corsano Health (Den Haag, The Netherlands) for exclusive European distribution rights to a medically-certified multi-parameter wearable designed for continuous monitoring of vital signs. More...

As per the new partnership agreement, Medtronic will exclusively distribute Corsano’s cutting-edge solution in Western Europe for hospital and hospital-at-home use, enhancing remote monitoring capabilities and transforming patient care across healthcare settings. Corsano’s multi-parameter wearable solution is a state-of-the-art, medically-certified multi-sensor wearable designed for continuous monitoring of vital signs. With features like heart rate, breathing rate, SpO2, cuffless non-invasive blood pressure monitoring, and ECG, the Corsano solution provides clinicians with seamless, real-time data to non-invasively monitor patients anytime, anywhere. By enabling data-driven decision-making, this technology supports the principles of value-based healthcare, ensuring that patients are uninterruptedly monitored throughout the healthcare continuum.

Many studies show that continuous monitoring not only helps reduce unplanned critical care readmissions and detect complications but also empowers clinicians with actionable insights to prioritize care and intervene earlier ultimately improving patient outcomes. This aligns with the Medtronic Mission to deliver innovative solutions that enhance healthcare delivery, optimize resource utilization, and improve patient management across the continuum of care. This partnership underscores the critical role of continuous monitoring in optimizing patient pathways. The Corsano solution’s ability to provide unrestricted access to raw data for AI development further supports the commitment from Medtronic to integrating cutting-edge technology with world-class medical devices.

“The Corsano multi-parameter wearable will enhance our portfolio of patient monitoring solutions and help to protect more patients in more places,” said Marc De Martini, vice president, Western Europe Commercial, Acute Care and Monitoring business, which is part of the Medical Surgical Portfolio at Medtronic. “This innovation empowers our healthcare professionals with real-time tracking and predictive analytics designed to inform clinician decision- making. With the Corsano multi-parameter wearable solution clinicians instantly connect to real- time patient data through a powerful, flexible monitoring platform. It is a scalable, future-ready solution for hospitals seeking to modernize care by maximizing their monitoring functionality. Together, we are transforming the healthcare landscape, turning aspirations into reality, and forging a future where safety and excellence go hand in hand.”

“Our mission at Corsano Health is to transform healthcare by delivering actionable insights that enhance patient outcomes—seamlessly, from hospital to home,” added Corsano Health’s CEO, Peter Stas. “Through this innovation, we aim to empower clinicians with advanced remote monitoring capabilities to simplify workflows and provide proactive care. Together, we are redefining connected care models to support the evolving needs of healthcare systems, addressing workforce shortages while enabling personalized and efficient patient management at every stage of care.”

