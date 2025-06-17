We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Jun 2025

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. More...

Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and the Broad Institute (Cambridge, MA, USA) have extended their research collaboration of 10 years by an additional five years, to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases. The expanded agreement will focus on joint precision cardiology target identification, leveraging the established human cardiomyocyte platform to rapidly validate observations and discovery of novel therapeutic approaches.

Current efforts are directed to develop potential treatment options for patients with specific forms of cardiovascular disease, such as dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), amongst others. DCM is a type of heart disease characterized by the enlargement of the heart's chambers, which leads to a decreased ability to pump blood effectively. This condition can result in heart failure and other complications if left untreated. Established in 2013, this longstanding collaboration combines the Broad Institute’s extensive expertise in genomics and biology with Bayer’s in-depth experience in small, chemically manufactured molecules and biologics drug discovery to advance drug discovery research for novel cardiovascular therapeutics.

This strategic research alliance already has resulted in several joint publications and conference presentations, and it has paved the way for Bayer's announcement in May 2025 regarding the initiation of a Phase I study with its investigational highly selective G-protein-coupled inwardly rectifying potassium channel 4 (GIRK4) inhibitor which has a potential to help control the electrical activity of heart cells in patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib).

“We are constantly evaluating novel approaches to treat cardiovascular diseases that affect millions of people worldwide. Our shared commitment is to explore novel therapeutic targets and modalities in various cardiovascular and renal diseases to help deliver new treatment options to patients in need,” said Andrea Haegebarth, Ph.D., Global Head of Research and Early Development for Cardiovascular, Renal, and Immunology at Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division. “The first joint therapeutic project entered the clinic last month, and we are excited to collaborate further with the esteemed scientists at the Broad Institute to identify and develop disease-modifying therapeutics treating underlying causes of cardiovascular diseases.”

“I am delighted to see Broad and Bayer continue this fruitful collaboration in cardiovascular research,” said Todd Golub, director and founding core member of the Broad Institute. “By working together, Broad and Bayer are able to make advances that neither organization could make on its own.”

Related Links:
Bayer
Broad Institute


