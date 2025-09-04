CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health Industry

The 92nd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF 2025) Autumn Exhibition is scheduled to be held from September 26 to 29 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex (Canton Fair Complex) in Guangzhou. More...

With the theme "Health, Innovation, Collaboration," this major event, organized by Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions (Beijing, China), aims to bring together the global healthcare community to explore fresh opportunities for advancing high-quality development within the industry.

Recognized as a premier international exhibition encompassing the full spectrum of the medical equipment industry, CMEF serves as a global hub for stakeholders to come together and promote healthcare advancement. The event facilitates innovation showcases, strategic partnerships, brand exposure, academic exchanges, insight sharing, and professional training. In 2025, the exhibition will cover nearly 200,000 square meters, drawing approximately 4,000 companies and around 120,000 professionals from across the globe.

This year’s fair will present 28 specialized themed zones, highlighting areas such as medical imaging, in vitro diagnostics, surgical robotics, smart healthcare, and more—providing a comprehensive look at the entire ecosystem, from upstream research and development to final end-user applications. Key focus areas will include innovations in smart technology, enhanced collaboration along the supply chain, integration of international resources, precision medicine, and targeted solutions for aging populations.

More than 60 conferences and forums are planned for CMEF 2025, spanning policy and industry themes. These will cover topics such as healthy living, public hospital reform, medical artificial intelligence, device digitalization, imaging technologies, in vitro diagnostics, rehabilitation and elder care, home healthcare, the silver economy, chronic disease management, emergency response, intelligent health, veterinary medicine, and global regulatory standards. These sessions will feature insights from over 1,000 distinguished experts.

The International Exhibition segment of CMEF 2025 will spotlight leading companies from over 20 countries and regions, including the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. Industry association leaders and diplomatic representatives will provide practical insights into medical device export regulations through real-world case studies. Additionally, they will organize targeted networking opportunities and promotional sessions to support international cooperation and technological innovation.

For the first time, CMEF 2025 will introduce the 'International Healthy Lifestyle Fair (IHL)' alongside two major events: the inaugural CMEF Health Promotion Conference and the Healthy Living Carnival. This initiative will serve as a broad, cross-sector platform dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles, establishing a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses prevention, intervention, and ongoing health management. The approach reflects a distinctly Chinese model of global health promotion—integrating cutting-edge technologies, progressive policy frameworks, and human-centered values.

Tailored for health-conscious consumers and professionals, this initiative brings together aspects of routine healthcare, physical fitness, mental wellness, and sustainable living. It aims to deliver integrated solutions throughout every life stage. With CMEF’s global reach, the showcase will feature more than 1,000 products, including smart wearables, home healthcare technologies, chronic and elderly care devices, intelligent home systems, fitness and beauty tools, traditional Chinese medicine, and pet wellness products—driving forward the accessibility and innovation of healthcare solutions.

The debut of IHL marks CMEF’s evolution from a purely professional industry exhibition to a hybrid platform that merges medical and consumer health innovation. It positions CMEF as a testing ground for public wellness technologies on a global scale. The event will feature advanced medical consumables, such as next-generation, precise, and environmentally friendly solutions for cardiovascular and vascular conditions—covering technologies like percutaneous ventricular assist devices (pVAD), intra-aortic balloon pumps (IABP), enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP) systems, non-invasive cardiac output monitors, naturally derived vascular stents, intracranial photobiomodulation (PBM) devices, and hemostatic closure systems.

Also on display will be medical robotics, including the latest in laparoscopic surgical systems; smart health technologies such as AI-enabled chronic disease management tools, wearable devices, and 5G-enabled remote surgical solutions supporting precision medicine; and breakthroughs in IVD and early screening, including innovations in cancer detection, point-of-care testing (POCT), and molecular diagnostics.

Related Links:

CMEF- China International Medical Equipment Fair