Robot Lymphatic System Paves Way for Self-Powered Wearables and Machines

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Dec 2025

Soft robots and wearable devices promise safer interaction with people and better adaptability to complex environments, but powering these systems remains a major challenge. More...

Most rely on bulky batteries or external power sources that limit flexibility and long-term use. Creating machines that can operate autonomously using ambient energy has therefore become a key goal in robotics and wearable engineering. Now, a new study shows that nature-inspired fluid transport could offer a solution.

Researchers at Zhejiang University (Hangzhou, China) have developed a soft, fiber-like pump inspired by the human lymphatic system. Instead of relying on a single powerful heart-like pump, the lymphatic system uses distributed vessels with one-way valves to move fluid efficiently. Drawing on this principle, the team designed soft fiber pumps that are flexible, compact, and easy to fabricate using low-cost 3D printing techniques.

The pumps are designed in multiple configurations, including high-performance spiral-electrode designs and highly durable parallel-electrode versions that mimic segmented lymphatic vessels. A key feature is their ability to operate without a dedicated power supply. By integrating a triboelectric nanogenerator, the system converts simple mechanical motion, such as rotation from wind, water flow, or human movement, into electrical energy that drives the pump.

The technology was validated through a series of demonstrations in which the self-powered pumps were used to lift weights with artificial muscles, control fluids in micro-environments relevant to lab-on-a-chip systems, and regulate temperature in a wearable glove. These results show that ambient motion alone can sustain fluid-driven functions without external electricity.

The findings, reported in SmartBot, point toward a new class of autonomous systems that could reshape soft robotics and wearable technology. Potential applications include medical devices powered by patient movement, untethered robots for exploration or rescue, and smart clothing that adjusts comfort without batteries. The researchers believe the approach provides a scalable foundation for building machines that are lighter, safer, and more independent.

“We’re moving toward a future of soft machines that can interact safely with people and adapt to complex environments,” said Professor Wei Tang, one of the lead researchers. “But their ‘hearts’—the pumps that drive movement—have remained a bottleneck. Our goal was to create a soft, efficient, and truly autonomous pump to change that.”


