B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Sep 2025

The high-end microsurgery market in neurosurgery, spine, and ENT is undergoing a significant transformation. More...

Traditional analog microscopes are giving way to digital exoscopes, which provide improved visualization, allow surgeons to operate while viewing 3D monitors, and reduce physical strain. Now, a new acquisition aims to enhance technological advancements in digital microsurgery.

B. Braun SE (Melsungen, Germany), a global leader in medical technology, has fully acquired True Digital Surgery (TDS, Goleta, CA, USA), a company specializing in digital robotic-assisted 3D surgical microscopy. Prior to this acquisition, B. Braun held a minority stake in TDS. This move enables B. Braun’s surgical division, Aesculap, to integrate TDS’s innovative capabilities and enhance the performance of its flagship Aesculap AEOS digital microsurgery platform.

The integration of TDS’s technology brings advanced robotic-assisted surgical microscopy into B. Braun’s portfolio, strengthening its position in a rapidly changing market. Digital exoscopes developed through this partnership enable surgeons to perform complex operations with greater precision and comfort. By securing TDS’s expertise, B. Braun will ensure that its digital microsurgery systems continue to meet growing clinical demands in neuro, spine, and ENT surgeries.

The acquisition will allow B. Braun to focus on developing and integrating advanced microsurgical technologies. The acquisition also opens opportunities for expanding global market share and creating best-in-class systems for robotic-assisted 3D microsurgery. B. Braun plans to leverage this acquisition to accelerate innovation and broaden access to digital surgical solutions worldwide.

“This strategic move enables us to integrate the cutting-edge technology and innovative capabilities of TDS,” said Dr. Jens von Lackum, Executive Board Member of B. Braun and head of the Aesculap surgical division. “By combining the best of both worlds, we can continue to provide our customers with best-in-class systems in robotic-assisted 3D microsurgery and further develop our digital surgical solutions.”

"This merger with such a highly respected healthcare organization as B. Braun represents an exciting new milestone for True Digital Surgery and is a natural extension of the successful partnership we've enjoyed for several years," said Aidan Foley, former TDS CEO and Chairman of the Board. The combination of our groundbreaking technologies with B. Braun's access to the global healthcare market represents an incomparable opportunity for both companies to further improve the lives of patients and medical professionals the world over.”

