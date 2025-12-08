We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Groundbreaking Procedure Combines New Treatments for Liver Tumors

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Dec 2025

Removing or destroying liver tumors often requires patients to undergo two separate procedures, exposing them to multiple hospital stays, repeated anesthesia, and longer recovery times. More...

Traditional approaches also rely on less precise techniques when CT imaging is not available in the operating room, limiting accuracy when tumors are hard to reach. Now, a new approach combines robotic liver resection and CT-guided ablation in a single operation to reduce patient burden and improve precision.

This combined procedure was developed and performed at Amsterdam UMC (Amsterdam, Netherlands), where teams integrated robotic surgery with CT-guided interventional oncology workflows inside a hybrid operating room. The method brings together two standard liver tumor treatments—robot-assisted resection and image-guided ablation—within one tightly coordinated surgical session. CT guidance allows real-time visualization of tumor targets during ablation, while robotic instruments support highly controlled liver resection.

During the procedure, surgeons removed tumor tissue robotically and then used CT imaging to guide heat-based ablation of additional lesions, ensuring complete coverage while preserving healthy liver tissue. This dual-modality approach reduces the need for large incisions and avoids staging the treatments separately. Initial use of the technique followed months of preparation, ensuring safe integration of surgical and interventional teams.

A clinical study is now underway at Amsterdam UMC to evaluate safety, feasibility, and early outcomes in 15 patients with liver tumors. The goal is to compare the single-session method with standard, separate procedures to determine its benefits in recovery time, complication rates, and overall effectiveness. Depending on the results, a larger multicenter trial involving additional UMCs is planned.

Performing both treatments at once can significantly reduce strain on patients by avoiding repeat anesthesia and hospital admissions, while advanced ablation technologies can improve precision. The researchers expect this new treatment will become accessible to all patients with liver tumors within three years.

"Until now, these procedures could only be done separately or with less precise techniques through a large incision in the abdomen or traditional laparoscopic surgery without a CT scanner,” said Rutger-Jan Swijnenburg, MD, liver surgeon at Amsterdam UMC and co-developer of the combined procedure. “The patient had to undergo two separate hospital stays and receive anesthesia twice. By performing both procedures within one operation, we minimize the burden on the patient."

Related Links:
Amsterdam UMC


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
LED Surgical Lamp
ACEMST35/57
IV Therapy Cart
Avalo I.V Therapy Cart
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Earlier Blood Transfusion Could Reduce Heart Failure and Arrhythmia in Heart Disease...
'Smart' Shirt Detects Epileptic Seizures in Real Time
Skin Patch Measures Effectiveness of Flu/COVID Vaccines in 10 Minutes
Image: Theranostic nanomaterials are tiny particles that can diagnose and treat TBI (Photo courtesy of Prof. Yun Hak Kim/Pusan National University)

Smart Nanomaterials Detect and Treat Traumatic Brain Injuries Simultaneously

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) continues to leave millions with long-term disabilities every year. After a sudden impact from a fall, collision, or accident, the brain undergoes inflammation, oxidative stress,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE