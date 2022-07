Fluorescence Open Surgery Imaging System Gives Surgeons a New View

Fluorescence imaging has become a hot word in the field of surgery. A growing number of surgeons are using fluorescence imaging technology to identify the target area during procedures. Fluorescence imaging systems benefit both surgeons and patients, although not many fluorescence camera heads for open surgery are available in the market.

The FloNavi 3100 Series fluorescence open surgery imaging system is as a unique product from OptoMedic Technologies Inc. (Guangdong, China) that features the Color Scale FL Mode for real-time lymphatic system tracking, tissue perfusion observation, and accurate tumor boundary mapping. It enables users to switch between standard white light mode, standard fluorescence mode, pseudo-color fluorescence mode, and multi-display mode at any time during surgery.

The FloNavi 3100 Series fluorescence open surgery imaging system uses industry-leading 4CMOS technology to enhance visualization of tissue perfusion in real-time. The 3100 series camera head comes with a white light source and a NIR source. The system is suitable for various minimally invasive applications such as liver transplant surgery, open hepatectomy surgery, skin flap transplantation, locating sentinel lymph node of mammary cancer, plastic surgery, and more. The FloNavi 3100 Series fluorescence open surgery imaging system leads the traditional endoscopic system industry into a new era of functional endoscopic systems.

