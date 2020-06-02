We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
06 Jun 2020 - 09 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
57th ERA-EDTA Congress – European Renal Association - European Dialysis and Transplant Association
10 Jun 2020 - 12 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
The Virtual EFORT Congress 2020 – 21st Annual Congress of European Federation of National Associations of Orthopaedics and Traumatology
11 Jun 2020 - 14 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
EHA25 – 25th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA).

Robotic Imaging Solution Detect Early COVID-19 Symptoms

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Jun 2020
Image: Meditemi health robots can help detect COVID-19 symptoms (Photo courtesy of Meditemi)
Image: Meditemi health robots can help detect COVID-19 symptoms (Photo courtesy of Meditemi)
An intelligent care robot provides a range of remote monitoring capabilities, including early detection of COVID-19 symptoms in under 10 seconds.

The new solution, a joint venture between Vayyar Imaging (Tel Aviv, Israel) and of Meditemi (Hong Kong), will equip Meditemi health robots with Vayyar's 4D intelligent radiofrequency (RF) sensors, which cover imaging and radar bands from 3-81Ghz, with up to 72 transceivers in each chip. When a person approaches the robot, standing within one meter of it, it performs a quick, touchless scan to analyze heart rate (BPM), respiratory rate (RPM), BPM and RPM waveforms, and temperature. The robot's dashboard then displays key vital signs in real-time, and a concomitant COVID-19 infection risk level.

The intelligent robots can function in any environmental condition, unaffected by line-of-sight, lighting or weather conditions, bringing a holistic COVID detection solution to the community that can restore confidence by providing a fast, automatic screening process in any public space, for example in building entrances, factories, public transport, airports, trade shows and border crossings. Zero staff involvement or sanitation requirements are involved. In addition, Meditemi robots will enable seniors monitoring in their residences and alert caregivers of emergency situations (such as falls) or health deterioration.

“Vayyar's multi-antenna sensor produces unprecedented levels of accuracy, enabling high-resolution 4D point-cloud images. Vayyar is developing the next generation of sensing technology that is miniature, affordable and versatile enough to impact everyone's lives,” said Ofer Familier, General Manager of Vayyar Home. “Following successful collaborations with Israel's Ministries of Defense and Health, we are thrilled to be coupling our health sensor technology with Meditemi to provide solutions to bring people back to work and also help monitor our parents and grandparents at their homes.”

“Meditemi robot together with Vayyar technology will help doctors and nurses in providing treatment and giving advice to patients without touching or getting close to the patient, in order to reduce virus infection risks for medical personnel,” said Rafael Aviram, President and CEO of Meditemi.

The rapidly ageing population is bringing new challenges to society worldwide. Care institutions and hospitals are facing serious staffing shortages, as fewer and fewer people choose to become healthcare professionals, while at the same time the number of people suffering from morbidities is constantly on the rise.

