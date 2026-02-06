We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Surgical Innovation Cuts Ovarian Cancer Risk by 80%

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Feb 2026

Ovarian cancer remains the deadliest gynecological cancer, largely because there is no reliable screening test, and most cases are diagnosed at advanced stages. More...

Thousands of patients die each year as treatment options are limited once the disease has spread. Researchers identified that most aggressive ovarian cancers actually originate in the fallopian tubes, not the ovaries. A prevention strategy built around this discovery has now shown a major reduction in cancer risk when applied during routine surgery.

The strategy, developed by researchers at the University of British Columbia (Vancouver, BC, Canada), in collaboration with provincial cancer and health systems, involves opportunistic salpingectomy, where the fallopian tubes are removed during procedures such as hysterectomy or tubal ligation. The ovaries are left intact, preserving hormone production and avoiding early menopause. British Columbia became the first region worldwide to formally implement this approach in routine care in 2010.

The prevention method was designed after researchers established that high-grade serous ovarian cancer begins in the fallopian tubes. Removing the tubes during surgeries patients are already undergoing adds minimal operative time and has no meaningful long-term side effects. Earlier studies confirmed that the approach is safe, cost-effective, and does not affect the timing of menopause. The new research aimed to quantify how much cancer risk reduction this strategy actually provides.

The population-based study analyzed health data from more than 85,000 people who underwent gynecological surgery in British Columbia between 2008 and 2020. Cancer outcomes were compared between those who received opportunistic salpingectomy and those who did not. Individuals who had the procedure were 78 percent less likely to develop serous ovarian cancer. The findings were published in JAMA Network Open and validated using international pathology data.

The results provide the strongest evidence to date that opportunistic salpingectomy prevents the most lethal form of ovarian cancer. Adoption of the strategy has already reached about 80 percent of eligible surgeries in British Columbia. Medical organizations in more than 20 countries now recommend the procedure as a prevention strategy. Researchers believe wider global adoption could prevent thousands of ovarian cancer cases each year and are exploring expanding its use to other abdominal surgeries.

“This study clearly demonstrates that removing the fallopian tubes as an add-on during routine surgery can help prevent the most lethal type of ovarian cancer,” said co-senior author Dr. Gillian Hanley, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UBC. “It shows how this relatively simple change in surgical practice can have a profound and life-saving impact.”

Related Links:
University of British Columbia


Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Gas Consumption Analyzer
Anesthetic Gas Consumption Analyzer
Ultrasound Needle Guidance System
SonoSite L25
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%
Image: Patient Flow Agent automates time‑critical actions that help eliminate discharge delays and free scarce beds (Photo courtesy of Kontakt.io)

AI Tool Promises to Reduce Length of Hospital Stays and Free Up Beds

Hospitals worldwide struggle with avoidable inpatient delays that extend length of stay, constrain bed capacity, and depress throughput. To help address these challenges, Kontakt.io has introduced Patient... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Risk Prediction Tool Improves Treatment of Cancer Patients after Heart Attack...
Glowing Bacterial Sensors Could Improve Detection of Gut Illness
Gut Bacteria from Amphibians and Reptiles Show Complete Tumor Elimination
Image: The INNA-051 once-a-week nasal dry powder aims to reduce the impact of viral respiratory infections (Photo courtesy of ENA Respiratory)

Intranasal Spray to Prevent Illnesses from Respiratory Viruses

Respiratory viruses such as influenza and COVID-19 hospitalize more than one million people in the U.S. each year, with many infections spreading through close contact in households, schools, and workplaces.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic and Mindray Expand Strategic Partnership to Ambulatory Surgery Centers...
FDA Clearance Expands Robotic Options for Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to debut specialised Biotech & Life Sciences...
Image: Medtronic’s intent to acquire CathWorks follows a 2022 strategic partnership with a co-promotion agreement for the FFRangio System (Photo courtesy of CathWorks)

Medtronic to Acquire Coronary Artery Medtech Company CathWorks

Medtronic plc (Galway, Ireland) has announced that it will exercise its option to acquire CathWorks (Kfar Saba, Israel), a privately held medical device company, which aims to transform how coronary artery... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE