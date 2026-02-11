Bioadhesive Patch Eliminates Cancer Cells That Remain After Brain Tumor Surgery

Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive form of brain tumor, characterized by rapid growth, high invasiveness, and an extremely poor prognosis. More...

Even with surgery followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy, the disease almost always returns, often within a year, and no existing treatment can stop its progression or provide a cure. The need for therapies that can target remaining cancer cells without causing widespread side effects remains a major challenge. Researchers have now developed a localized approach that delivers highly oxidative therapy directly at the tumor site, aiming to eliminate residual cancer cells while minimizing systemic toxicity.

In collaborative research led by the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB, Barcelona, Spain), the team designed bioadhesive patches intended to be placed directly in the cavity left after surgical removal of a glioblastoma tumor, targeting any remaining malignant cells. The patches were inspired by the way mussels adhere to wet surfaces, using polyphenol-based chemistry to strongly attach to moist brain tissue. This design enables the patch to remain in place and release its active components in a sustained and controlled manner.

The patches were tested in cell cultures and in excised pig brains to evaluate their effectiveness and safety. Among the different formulations, the patch containing catechin, a natural polyphenol found in green tea and cocoa, showed the strongest effect. The results demonstrated that the catechin-based patch eliminated around 90% of malignant cells by inducing high levels of cellular oxidation. The findings, published in Advanced Science, highlight the potential of controlled local oxidative stress as a therapeutic strategy.

The treatment works by increasing reactive oxygen species within cancer cells, triggering cell death while remaining localized to the surgical site. This approach reduces the risk of systemic side effects that could occur if the same compound were administered orally or intravenously. Researchers also found that the materials showed strong antimicrobial activity, good biocompatibility, and low production costs, supporting their potential for further development. Future work will focus on advancing the technology toward clinical use and exploring its scalability and translational potential.

“If catechin were administered orally, it could cause unwanted systemic side effects,” said Professor Víctor Yuste, lead investigator of the study. “However, by adhering to the area from which the tumor has been removed, it can act locally, minimizing or even preventing the appearance of side effects.”

