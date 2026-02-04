We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




New Classification System Brings Clarity to Brain Tumor Surgery Decisions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Feb 2026

Low-grade brain tumors known as IDH-mutant gliomas (CNS WHO grade 2) are life-threatening despite their slow growth. More...

Surgeons must balance maximal tumor removal against the risk of neurological deficits, but the absence of standardized criteria hampers outcome comparability. To help address this challenge, an international team has introduced a classification that standardizes how residual brain tumor is assessed after surgery.

The Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology (RANO) classification was developed by an international working group involving Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg and Uniklinikum Erlangen. It defines operative success based on the volume of tumor remaining visible on a specialized postoperative MRI sequence, T2 fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (T2-FLAIR). The system establishes a common language for describing the extent of resection in IDH‑mutant WHO grade 2 gliomas.

Investigators conducted a large international study involving 1,391 patients treated at 16 specialized neuro-oncology centers. The analysis revealed that lower residual tumor volume after the initial surgery is a critical determinant of disease progression. The advantage of more extensive resection was also observed in oligodendrogliomas, which typically have a more favorable prognosis and respond well to chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Notably, adjuvant treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation did not offset the impact of the initial surgical outcome.

The findings were confirmed in an independent patient cohort at the University of California, San Francisco. The classification supports more consistent surgical decision-making and provides a framework for future studies. Results were published in The Lancet Oncology.

“The new RANO classification is a milestone that will make a significant impact on neuro-oncological research and care in the long term,” said Prof. Dr. Oliver Schnell, Uniklinikum Erlangen.

Related Links
FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg
Uniklinikum Erlangen


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Digital Color Doppler Ultrasound System
MS22Plus
LED Surgical Lamp
ACEMST35/57
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%
Image: Patient Flow Agent automates time‑critical actions that help eliminate discharge delays and free scarce beds (Photo courtesy of Kontakt.io)

AI Tool Promises to Reduce Length of Hospital Stays and Free Up Beds

Hospitals worldwide struggle with avoidable inpatient delays that extend length of stay, constrain bed capacity, and depress throughput. To help address these challenges, Kontakt.io has introduced Patient... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Gut Bacteria from Amphibians and Reptiles Show Complete Tumor Elimination
Innovative ‘Poop Pills’ Dramatically Improve Cancer Treatment
High-Dose Inhaled Nitric Oxide Emerges as Promising Antimicrobial Therapy
Image: Dr. Carolina Tropini, senior author of the study in which researchers engineered gut bacteria that dim their fluorescent glow in the presence of illness (Photo courtesy of UBC)

Glowing Bacterial Sensors Could Improve Detection of Gut Illness

Diagnosing gastrointestinal diseases often relies on invasive procedures such as endoscopy, which provide only a single snapshot of gut health. These methods make it difficult to track how diseases progress... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
FDA Clearance Expands Robotic Options for Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to debut specialised Biotech & Life Sciences...
WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to bring together key UAE government entities...
Image: The collaboration extends established integrations between Mindray platforms and Medtronic Acute Care & Monitoring technologies beyond hospital settings (Photo courtesy of Mindray North America)

Medtronic and Mindray Expand Strategic Partnership to Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the U.S.

Mindray North America and Medtronic have expanded their strategic partnership to bring integrated patient monitoring solutions to ambulatory surgery centers across the United States. The collaboration... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE