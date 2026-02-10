Living Implant Could End Daily Insulin Injections

Diabetes affects millions worldwide and often requires lifelong insulin injections or external devices to manage blood sugar levels. More...

These approaches can be burdensome and still struggle to fully mimic the body’s natural glucose regulation. A new study now demonstrates an implantable, living technology that autonomously senses blood sugar, produces insulin, and releases it precisely when needed. The approach points toward a future where diabetes could be managed from within the body without daily intervention.

In a pioneering study led by the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology (Haifa, Israel), in co-correspondence with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA) and other institutions, researchers have developed a living, cell-based implant designed to function as an autonomous artificial pancreas. At the core of the system is a novel “crystalline shield” technology that encases insulin-producing cells and protects them from immune attack.

The implant operates as a closed-loop system, continuously monitoring blood glucose levels and manufacturing insulin inside the body in real time. The crystalline shield prevents immune recognition, solving a major challenge that has limited cell-based therapies for decades. As a result, the implant can function reliably for years without external pumps, injections, or patient input.

The technology was tested in mouse models of diabetes, where it achieved effective and long-term regulation of blood glucose levels. Additional studies in non-human primates confirmed that the implanted cells remained viable and functional over extended periods. Together, these results demonstrate durable performance and immune protection of the living implant. The findings were published in Science Translational Medicine, where the study was also featured as the journal’s front-page cover, highlighting its significance for translational medicine.

In addition to diabetes, the researchers say the platform could be adapted to treat other chronic conditions that require continuous delivery of biological therapeutics. These include hemophilia, metabolic disorders, and certain genetic diseases. By replacing repeated drug administration with a self-regulating living therapy, the approach could fundamentally change long-term disease management. The team is now focused on advancing the technology toward clinical translation, to test safety and efficacy in human patients. If successful, the implant could redefine treatment by turning therapies into living systems that function seamlessly inside the body.

“This technology represents a shift from conventional drug delivery to a living, self-regulating therapeutic system,” said Assistant Professor Shady Farah, PhD, co-corresponding author of the study. “By protecting therapeutic cells from immune rejection, we can enable long-term, autonomous treatment that closely mimics the body’s own biology.”

