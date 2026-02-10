We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Living Implant Could End Daily Insulin Injections

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Feb 2026

Diabetes affects millions worldwide and often requires lifelong insulin injections or external devices to manage blood sugar levels. More...

These approaches can be burdensome and still struggle to fully mimic the body’s natural glucose regulation. A new study now demonstrates an implantable, living technology that autonomously senses blood sugar, produces insulin, and releases it precisely when needed. The approach points toward a future where diabetes could be managed from within the body without daily intervention.

In a pioneering study led by the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology (Haifa, Israel), in co-correspondence with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA) and other institutions, researchers have developed a living, cell-based implant designed to function as an autonomous artificial pancreas. At the core of the system is a novel “crystalline shield” technology that encases insulin-producing cells and protects them from immune attack.

The implant operates as a closed-loop system, continuously monitoring blood glucose levels and manufacturing insulin inside the body in real time. The crystalline shield prevents immune recognition, solving a major challenge that has limited cell-based therapies for decades. As a result, the implant can function reliably for years without external pumps, injections, or patient input.

The technology was tested in mouse models of diabetes, where it achieved effective and long-term regulation of blood glucose levels. Additional studies in non-human primates confirmed that the implanted cells remained viable and functional over extended periods. Together, these results demonstrate durable performance and immune protection of the living implant. The findings were published in Science Translational Medicine, where the study was also featured as the journal’s front-page cover, highlighting its significance for translational medicine.

In addition to diabetes, the researchers say the platform could be adapted to treat other chronic conditions that require continuous delivery of biological therapeutics. These include hemophilia, metabolic disorders, and certain genetic diseases. By replacing repeated drug administration with a self-regulating living therapy, the approach could fundamentally change long-term disease management. The team is now focused on advancing the technology toward clinical translation, to test safety and efficacy in human patients. If successful, the implant could redefine treatment by turning therapies into living systems that function seamlessly inside the body.

“This technology represents a shift from conventional drug delivery to a living, self-regulating therapeutic system,” said Assistant Professor Shady Farah, PhD, co-corresponding author of the study. “By protecting therapeutic cells from immune rejection, we can enable long-term, autonomous treatment that closely mimics the body’s own biology.”

Related Links:
Technion – Israel Institute of Technology
MIT  


Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%
Image: Patient Flow Agent automates time‑critical actions that help eliminate discharge delays and free scarce beds (Photo courtesy of Kontakt.io)

AI Tool Promises to Reduce Length of Hospital Stays and Free Up Beds

Hospitals worldwide struggle with avoidable inpatient delays that extend length of stay, constrain bed capacity, and depress throughput. To help address these challenges, Kontakt.io has introduced Patient... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Imaging Combo Offers Hope for High-Risk Heart Patients
New Classification System Brings Clarity to Brain Tumor Surgery Decisions
Boengineered Tissue Offers New Hope for Secondary Lymphedema Treatment
Image: Removing fallopian tubes during routine gynecological surgery could lower ovarian cancer risk (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Surgical Innovation Cuts Ovarian Cancer Risk by 80%

Ovarian cancer remains the deadliest gynecological cancer, largely because there is no reliable screening test, and most cases are diagnosed at advanced stages. Thousands of patients die each year as treatment... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic and Mindray Expand Strategic Partnership to Ambulatory Surgery Centers...
FDA Clearance Expands Robotic Options for Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to debut specialised Biotech & Life Sciences...
Image: Medtronic’s intent to acquire CathWorks follows a 2022 strategic partnership with a co-promotion agreement for the FFRangio System (Photo courtesy of CathWorks)

Medtronic to Acquire Coronary Artery Medtech Company CathWorks

Medtronic plc (Galway, Ireland) has announced that it will exercise its option to acquire CathWorks (Kfar Saba, Israel), a privately held medical device company, which aims to transform how coronary artery... Read more

