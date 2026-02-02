Medtronic and Mindray Expand Strategic Partnership to Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the U.S.

Mindray North America and Medtronic have expanded their strategic partnership to bring integrated patient monitoring solutions to ambulatory surgery centers across the United States. More...

The collaboration extends established integrations between Mindray platforms and Medtronic Acute Care & Monitoring technologies beyond hospital settings. The companies state that the alliance simplifies access and integration of advanced monitoring solutions and is intended to help reduce costs while enhancing patient care in outpatient environments.

Under the expanded agreement, Mindray continues integrating a portfolio of Medtronic monitoring technologies into its systems for perioperative and critical care use. Previously implemented integrations include the BIS 4‑channel brain monitoring system and INVOS regional oximetry technology. These integrations enable clinicians to monitor depth of anesthesia and regional tissue oxygenation with clinical precision.

The companies report that additional Medtronic technologies are being incorporated into Mindray’s platforms to support deployment in ambulatory surgery centers. These include Microstream capnography, BIS brain monitoring, Nellcor pulse oximetry, and INVOS regional oximetry. Mindray is also integrating next‑generation solutions, such as the upcoming INVOS 7100 regional oximetry system and next‑generation BIS systems, to maintain continuity with evolving monitoring capabilities.

To streamline adoption, the partners will leverage integrated distributor networks to facilitate efficient, economical procurement of Mindray monitoring systems featuring Medtronic technologies across U.S. healthcare systems. The broadened partnership is aimed at supporting clinicians across inpatient and outpatient settings, improving patient safety, and expanding access to high‑quality monitoring solutions that align with the shifting U.S. care landscape.

"This expanded collaboration with Medtronic underscores our shared vision to make advanced monitoring technology more accessible across all points of care,” said Wayne Quinn, President of Mindray North America. “As more procedures shift to outpatient settings, we’re proud to deliver the same level of advanced monitoring and clinical insight that hospitals rely on, helping ASCs provide exceptional care with efficiency and confidence."

