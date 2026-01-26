WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to bring together key UAE government entities during the groundbreaking 2026 edition

World Health Expo (WHX), formerly Arab Health, will bring together the UAE’s health authorities and leading healthcare sector bodies when the exhibition debuts at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) from 9-12 February 2026.

Government entities who have confirmed their participation include the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP), Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah Health Authority, as well as Dubai Health, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Emirates Health Services, Emirates Council for Integrative Medicine, and Emirates Drug Establishment, reinforcing the event’s role as a platform for policy dialogue, public-private collaboration, and healthcare system advancement.