We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
29 Jan 2026 - 31 Jan 2026
Medical Fair India 2026 - Delhi 31st Edition
09 Feb 2026 - 12 Feb 2026
WHX Dubai 2026
22 Feb 2026 - 24 Feb 2026
45th Medicall Expo

WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to bring together key UAE government entities during the groundbreaking 2026 edition

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Jan 2026

World Health Expo (WHX), formerly Arab Health, will bring together the UAE’s health authorities and leading healthcare sector bodies when the exhibition debuts at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) from 9-12 February 2026.

Government entities who have confirmed their participation include the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP), Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah Health Authority, as well as Dubai Health, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Emirates Health Services, Emirates Council for Integrative Medicine, and Emirates Drug Establishment, reinforcing the event’s role as a platform for policy dialogue, public-private collaboration, and healthcare system advancement.

To accommodate increased participation from the government and associated entities and to meet demand from exhibitors, WHX in Dubai has seen a 15% year-on-year increase in exhibition space, with the event is expected to host 4,300 exhibitors and 235,000 professional visits, representing over 180 countries. More...

 

Underscoring the event’s global reach, 32 country pavilions are confirmed, including first-time participation from Slovakia, Thailand, and Croatia. They will join returning national pavilions from major healthcare markets across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. China, Germany, the US, the UK, and Korea have confirmed an increased presence this year, with larger country pavilions than in 2025.

The exhibition floor will feature some of the largest and most prominent stands in WHX Dubai’s history, including global and regional healthcare leaders GE Healthcare, United Imaging, American Hospital, Saudi German Health, Canon, Siemens, Philips, Almoosa Health Group, and Al Khayyat Investments. Their presence reflects WHX Dubai’s importance as a marketplace for innovation, procurement, and large-scale partnerships.

Ross Williams, Commercial Director, Informa Markets Healthcare, said: “The level of engagement we are seeing from government health authorities across the UAE underscores WHX in Dubai’s role as a critical platform for healthcare leadership, policy dialogue, and system-wide collaboration. Bringing these entities together highlights the strategic importance of WHX in Dubai as a space where public and private sector leaders align on the future direction of healthcare.

“As governments across the region continue to prioritise innovation, resilience, and sustainable health systems, we are providing a global platform to support that ambition. Our move to the Dubai Exhibition Centre enables us to host this unprecedented level of participation at scale, creating an environment where policy, investment, and innovation come together to drive tangible impact for healthcare systems locally and internationally.”

In addition to an expanded show floor, WHX in Dubai will place greater emphasis on a future-focused content programme, led by three flagship stages focused on healthcare transformation.

The Future X Stage, previously known as the Transformation Zone, will be dedicated to disruptive ideas and scalable innovation. It will feature unicorn founders, venture capitalists, angel investors, pioneers in digital health, and leading healthcare institutions.

The Frontiers Stage will spotlight the scientific and clinical breakthroughs shaping tomorrow’s healthcare. Across four dynamic days, global pioneers will explore advances in biotechnology, oncology, women’s health, and wellness and longevity, spanning precision medicine and regenerative therapies to next-generation diagnostics and proactive care models.

The Visionary Stage will bring together senior executives, policymakers, investors, and innovators to discuss leadership, capital, and systemic transformation. Covering five dedicated tracks, the agenda will include discussions on AI and digital health at scale, healthcare investment, ESG, women in leadership, and the governance of large health systems, seamlessly linking boardroom strategy with tangible real-world impact.

The exhibition will also see the launch of the WHX Deep Dive Series, a new education format combining hands-on Bootcamps and executive-level Masterclasses. Led by leading healthcare institutions and global experts, the series delivers focused, practical learning, from skills-based clinical training to strategic insights for leaders driving digital transformation, sustainability, and system-wide change.

Rounding out the knowledge-sharing offering are the Continuing Medical Education (CME) accredited conferences. They cover General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Urology, Total Radiology, Public Health, and Quality Management & Patient Safety. From 9 to 12 February, influential speakers from all major medical disciplines will showcase the latest insights, enabling healthcare professionals to advance their careers.

In 2026, WHX in Dubai will be co-timed with WHX Labs in Dubai (formerly Medlab Middle East), the region's leading laboratory and diagnostics event. While WHX in Dubai moves to Expo City Dubai, WHX Labs in Dubai will continue at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10-13 February, creating a city-wide experience across two landmark venues. Together, the co-timed events will attract more than 270,000 professional visits and 4,800 exhibitors, forming the world’s largest healthcare event.

WHX in Dubai and WHX Labs in Dubai are held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Related Links:
WHX Dubai 2026
Informa Markets

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Endoscopy Display
E190
Syringes
Prefilled Saline Flush Syringes
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Business News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%
Image: Patient Flow Agent automates time‑critical actions that help eliminate discharge delays and free scarce beds (Photo courtesy of Kontakt.io)

AI Tool Promises to Reduce Length of Hospital Stays and Free Up Beds

Hospitals worldwide struggle with avoidable inpatient delays that extend length of stay, constrain bed capacity, and depress throughput. To help address these challenges, Kontakt.io has introduced Patient... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Web-Based Tool Enables Early Detection and Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease
Tiny Sensor to Transform Head Injury Detection
Bacterial Behavior Breakthrough to Improve Infection Prevention in Biomedical De...
Image: After intravenous injection, the nanorobots achieve significantly enhanced tumor-targeting efficiency (Zili Yang, et al., National Science Review, 2025; doi.org/10.1093/nsr/nwaf580)

Injectable Disease-Fighting Nanorobots to Improve Precision Cancer Therapy

For decades, nanomedicine has promised injectable nanorobots that could actively seek out disease, but turning that vision into reality has remained elusive. Cancer therapy, in particular, is limited by... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Minimally Invasive Coronary Artery Bypass Method Offers Safer Alternative to Ope...
Injectable Breast ‘Implant’ Offers Alternative to Traditional Surgeries
AI Detects Stomach Cancer Risk from Upper Endoscopic Images
Image: The Break Wave lithotripsy device is designed to fragment kidney stones on fully awake patients, without anesthesia, in any healthcare setting (photo courtesy of SonoMotion)

Ultrasound Device Offers Non-Invasive Treatment for Kidney Stones

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted 510(k) clearance to SonoMotion’s Break Wave lithotripsy device, which fragments stones non-invasively with focused ultrasound and requires no anesthesia.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE