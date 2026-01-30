WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to debut specialised Biotech & Life Sciences Zone as sector growth accelerates globally

Breakthroughs in areas such as advanced therapeutics, AI-driven research and development, translational science, clinical innovation, and sustainable biomanufacturing are shaping the market.

According to Global Data Route Analytics, a leading business intelligence firm, the global biotechnology market was valued at US$1.6 trillion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.2% until 2035, reaching US$4.05 trillion.

Furthermore, a recent report from Knight Frank highlights the trajectory of the GCC biotechnology market, projected to reach US$2.6 billion by 2028. Leading this growth are the UAE and Saudi Arabia, driven by a surge in localised R&D activities in areas such as genomics, oncology, rare diseases, and synthetic biology. This momentum is further fuelled by an increasing investor appetite and enhanced cross-border collaboration as the industry transitions from early discovery to commercial-stage innovation. Notably, the UAE is keen on establishing itself as a global hub for biotechnology, precision medicine, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. This ambition is exemplified by initiatives like ‘Operation 300Bn,’ which allocates AED 300 billion to vital sectors, including healthcare.

Aligning with this growth, the inaugural Biotech & Life Sciences Zone, which will take place on 9 February 2026 as part of the newly introduced Frontiers Stage at WHX in Dubai, will convene global experts, regional innovators, policymakers, investors and industry leaders as part of a comprehensive programme exploring the scientific, economic and societal impact of biotechnology.

Biotech & Life Sciences zone session chair, Dr Omar Najim, CEO, Baynouna Gene Solutions, Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor at Khalifa University, has emphasised that the Middle East is entering a new era in which biotechnology and life sciences are no longer peripheral disciplines but central drivers of healthcare transformation, economic diversification, and scientific leadership.

He said: “Biotechnology and the life sciences are at the crossroads of developing solutions for regional populations through local talent, clinical innovation, and distribution, to reach the wider world. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, home to 1.7 billion people, is a rapidly growing market for biotech companies seeking to expand, but also a source of unparalleled global talent.

“The region is well recognised as a strategic bridge, connecting cutting-edge research with real-world healthcare transformation. By accelerating translational science, building regional capability and fostering global partnerships, we can ensure that breakthroughs developed in our labs become accessible solutions that improve health outcomes for our communities. The launch of the dedicated Biotech & Life Sciences Zone at World Health Expo (WHX) in Dubai is a pivotal step toward realising that shared vision.”

Held under the theme, Where Science Meets the Future, the Biotech & Life Sciences Zone will open with a forward-looking session titled The Future and Trends of Life Sciences: From Bench to Global Impact, which will explore advancements in synthetic biology, next-generation therapeutics, AI-driven research and the emergence of the Middle East as a potential hub for translational innovation.

A high-profile panel discussion, Investing in the Next Decade of Biotech & Life Sciences: Collaboration, Capital and Capability, will bring together influential voices from across the investment and innovation spectrum, while a fireside chat, Biotechnology for One Planet, One Health, will provide discussion from regional leaders on biotechnology’s vital role in addressing interconnected global health and environmental challenges.

The Regional to Global Translational Research and Innovation session will focus on bridging research capacity with international R&D networks, followed by a panel on Cell & Gene Waves: Building the Access-Era for Advanced Therapies, which will spotlight the urgent need to scale access to breakthrough treatments.

The programme will conclude with a keynote titled Biotechnology and the Future of Humanity, delivered by Andrew Craig, author of The Future Is Biotech.

Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President, Informa Markets, said: “The introduction of a dedicated Biotech & Life Sciences Zone reflects the ambitions of WHX in Dubai and the growing expertise within our global community. Biotechnology is transforming every aspect of healthcare, and our platform is uniquely positioned to connect the world’s leading scientists, innovators and industry partners together to accelerate this progress. This initiative aligns with the forward-thinking content that WHX in Dubai aims to promote, underscoring our commitment to delivering the ideas and collaborations that will shape the next decade of global health.”

In 2026, WHX in Dubai will be co-timed with WHX Labs in Dubai (formerly Medlab Middle East), the region's leading laboratory and diagnostics event. While WHX in Dubai moves to Expo City Dubai, WHX Labs in Dubai will continue at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10-13 February, creating a city-wide experience across two landmark venues. Together, the co-timed events will attract more than 270,000 professional visits and 4,800 exhibitors, forming the world’s largest healthcare event.

WHX in Dubai and WHX Labs in Dubai are held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.