We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
09 Feb 2026 - 12 Feb 2026
WHX Dubai 2026
22 Feb 2026 - 24 Feb 2026
45th Medicall Expo
09 Mar 2026 - 12 Mar 2026
HIMSS26 - Healthcare Information and Manage ment Systems Society

FDA Clearance Expands Robotic Options for Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Feb 2026

Cardiovascular disease remains the world’s leading cause of death, with nearly 18 million fatalities each year, and more than two million patients undergo open-heart surgery annually, most involving sternotomy. More...

As hospitals seek minimally invasive alternatives that maintain precision for complex cardiac interventions, Intuitive’s da Vinci 5 has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for selected cardiac procedures using non-force feedback instruments.

Da Vinci 5 is a robotic-assisted surgical system designed to perform thoracoscopic cardiac procedures through small incisions, eliminating the need to open the breastbone. The platform features a reported 10,000-fold increase in computing capacity to support future digital capabilities, while smart instrumentation captures more than 1,000 data points per second. Advanced imaging improves visualization of vessels and tissue perfusion, and an integrated digital ecosystem connects workflows from preoperative planning to postoperative analytics.

The new indication covers selected thoracoscopically assisted cardiac procedures using non-force feedback instruments. These include mitral valve repair and replacement, tricuspid valve repair, internal mammary artery mobilization for cardiac revascularization, patent foramen ovale closure, atrial septal defect repair, left atrial appendage closure or occlusion, atrial myxoma excision, and epicardial pacing lead placement. The clearance specifically highlights mitral valve repair and internal mammary artery mobilization among the expanded uses.

Cardiac surgery was the first specialty cleared on the original da Vinci system in 2002. Since then, more than 140,000 robotic-assisted cardiac procedures have been performed using da Vinci systems across 51 countries. Intuitive has established a dedicated team to support adoption of cardiac surgery with da Vinci 5, with efforts focused on infrastructure development, bespoke training programs, generation of clinical evidence, and cardiac-specific instruments and accessories. A limited number of U.S. sites will begin working with the company through 2026 to establish da Vinci 5 cardiac programs.

“Opening the chest to perform surgical procedures can involve significant pain, high risk of complications, and long recovery times that can affect patients’ physical and psychological wellbeing,” said Intuitive chief executive officer Dave Rosa. “This clearance reflects our commitment to advancing minimally invasive cardiac surgery so more surgeons and care teams can pursue improved outcomes for their patients.”

“Da Vinci 5 marks the beginning of a global initiative to help transform cardiac care,” said Intuitive’s global vice president of cardiac Darla Hutton. “By combining 30 years of meaningful innovation, structured team-based training programs and a service model built on reliability and safety, we believe we can enable cardiac teams to adopt robotic-assisted surgery in a consistent, scalable and sustainable way.”

Related Links:
Intuitive


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Floor‑Mounted Digital X‑Ray System
MasteRad MX30+
LED Surgical Lamp
ACEMST35/57
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Business News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%
Image: Patient Flow Agent automates time‑critical actions that help eliminate discharge delays and free scarce beds (Photo courtesy of Kontakt.io)

AI Tool Promises to Reduce Length of Hospital Stays and Free Up Beds

Hospitals worldwide struggle with avoidable inpatient delays that extend length of stay, constrain bed capacity, and depress throughput. To help address these challenges, Kontakt.io has introduced Patient... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Nanomaterial Kills Cancer Cells While Sparring Healthy Tissues
AI Model Accurately Predicts Neurological Recovery After Cardiac Arrest
Battery-Free Nano-Sensors Pave Way for Next-Generation Wearables
Image: High-dose inhaled nitric oxide has demonstrated antimicrobial activity in preclinical models (photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

High-Dose Inhaled Nitric Oxide Emerges as Promising Antimicrobial Therapy

Excessive antibiotic use has accelerated the emergence of bacterial resistance to standard therapies, fueling a global health crisis projected to cause more than 10 million deaths annually by 2050.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New AI Approach to Improve Surgical Imaging
Dual-Energy Catheter Brings New Flexibility to AFib Ablation
3D Bioprinting Pushes Boundaries in Quest for Custom Livers
Image: Researchers engineer centrifuge-based lymphatic tissue for the treatment of secondary lymphedema that occurs after lymphadenectomy (Photo courtesy of Associate Professor Kosuke Kusamori, Tokyo University of Science)

Boengineered Tissue Offers New Hope for Secondary Lymphedema Treatment

The rising global incidence of cancer has led to an increasing number of surgeries involving lymph node removal. While these procedures are critical for cancer staging and preventing metastatic spread,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE