Interoperability Push Fuels Surge in Healthcare IT Market

Hospitals still struggle to reconcile data scattered across electronic health records, laboratory systems, and billing platforms, undermining care coordination and operational efficiency. More...

Interoperable healthcare information technology (HCIT) is gaining traction as a solution, with market analysts projecting rapid growth. The HCIT market is expected to reach USD 961.26 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 14.9%.



MarketsandMarkets projects the sector will nearly double from USD 480.49 billion in 2025 to USD 961.26 billion in 2030. Clinical solutions accounted for 76.8% of provider-side HCIT in 2024, while software is set to post the fastest growth, led by cloud-based deployments that improve secure access, mobility, and disaster recovery while lowering upfront capital costs.

North America represented 48.1% of the global market in 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to deliver the highest regional growth over the forecast period. Healthcare providers remain the largest end users and are forecast to grow at a 15.6% CAGR through 2030, buoyed by rising chronic disease burden and aging populations.



Interoperability is the primary catalyst as cross-system data exchange surges. Policy pressure, including the 21st Century Cures Act, is accelerating data-sharing capabilities, yet ONC data cited in the analysis indicates that fewer than half of U.S. hospitals integrate externally accessed records into individual patient charts—underscoring unmet needs for integration tools and workflows.

For hospitals and laboratories, the outlook points to sustained investment in EHR ecosystems, laboratory information systems, revenue cycle platforms, analytics, and cloud infrastructure. Named vendors include Optum, Cognizant, Philips, Oracle, GE HealthCare, Dell, Wipro, eClinicalWorks, and SAS Institute, reflecting a competitive focus on secure, scalable data exchange and AI-enabled insights.

