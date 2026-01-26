We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
29 Jan 2026 - 31 Jan 2026
Medical Fair India 2026 - Delhi 31st Edition
09 Feb 2026 - 12 Feb 2026
WHX Dubai 2026
22 Feb 2026 - 24 Feb 2026
45th Medicall Expo

Interoperability Push Fuels Surge in Healthcare IT Market

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Jan 2026

Hospitals still struggle to reconcile data scattered across electronic health records, laboratory systems, and billing platforms, undermining care coordination and operational efficiency. More...

Interoperable healthcare information technology (HCIT) is gaining traction as a solution, with market analysts projecting rapid growth. The HCIT market is expected to reach USD 961.26 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 14.9%.

MarketsandMarkets projects the sector will nearly double from USD 480.49 billion in 2025 to USD 961.26 billion in 2030. Clinical solutions accounted for 76.8% of provider-side HCIT in 2024, while software is set to post the fastest growth, led by cloud-based deployments that improve secure access, mobility, and disaster recovery while lowering upfront capital costs.

North America represented 48.1% of the global market in 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to deliver the highest regional growth over the forecast period. Healthcare providers remain the largest end users and are forecast to grow at a 15.6% CAGR through 2030, buoyed by rising chronic disease burden and aging populations. 

Interoperability is the primary catalyst as cross-system data exchange surges. Policy pressure, including the 21st Century Cures Act, is accelerating data-sharing capabilities, yet ONC data cited in the analysis indicates that fewer than half of U.S. hospitals integrate externally accessed records into individual patient charts—underscoring unmet needs for integration tools and workflows.

For hospitals and laboratories, the outlook points to sustained investment in EHR ecosystems, laboratory information systems, revenue cycle platforms, analytics, and cloud infrastructure. Named vendors include Optum, Cognizant, Philips, Oracle, GE HealthCare, Dell, Wipro, eClinicalWorks, and SAS Institute, reflecting a competitive focus on secure, scalable data exchange and AI-enabled insights. 

Related Links
MarketsandMarkets


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Gas Consumption Analyzer
Anesthetic Gas Consumption Analyzer
ow Frequency Pulse Massager
ET10 L
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Business News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%
Image: Patient Flow Agent automates time‑critical actions that help eliminate discharge delays and free scarce beds (Photo courtesy of Kontakt.io)

AI Tool Promises to Reduce Length of Hospital Stays and Free Up Beds

Hospitals worldwide struggle with avoidable inpatient delays that extend length of stay, constrain bed capacity, and depress throughput. To help address these challenges, Kontakt.io has introduced Patient... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Tiny Sensor to Transform Head Injury Detection
Bacterial Behavior Breakthrough to Improve Infection Prevention in Biomedical De...
Implanted 'Living Skin' Indicates Internal Inflammation Without Blood Samples
Image: Subtle shifts in kidney function can reveal future disease risk long before symptoms appear (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Web-Based Tool Enables Early Detection and Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease affects 10–15 percent of adults worldwide and is often diagnosed late, when more than half of kidney function has already been lost. Current clinical practice relies on fixed cut-off... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Minimally Invasive Coronary Artery Bypass Method Offers Safer Alternative to Ope...
Injectable Breast ‘Implant’ Offers Alternative to Traditional Surgeries
AI Detects Stomach Cancer Risk from Upper Endoscopic Images
Image: The Break Wave lithotripsy device is designed to fragment kidney stones on fully awake patients, without anesthesia, in any healthcare setting (photo courtesy of SonoMotion)

Ultrasound Device Offers Non-Invasive Treatment for Kidney Stones

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted 510(k) clearance to SonoMotion’s Break Wave lithotripsy device, which fragments stones non-invasively with focused ultrasound and requires no anesthesia.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE