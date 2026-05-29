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Fracture Plating System Combines Anatomical Fit with Streamlined Instrumentation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 May 2026

Fracture management involves diverse anatomies and injury patterns that can make plate fit and fixation strategy challenging. More...

Surgeons need both intraoperative efficiency and flexibility, while hospitals seek streamlined instrument sets that support consistent workflows without added complexity. A new system has launched in Europe, combining anatomically fitted plates with a simplified instrument platform to support temporary stabilization.

Stryker (Kalamazoo, MI, USA) has introduced the Pangea Plating System in Europe, a plating platform for the treatment of a wide range of fracture patterns. The first clinical case in Europe was completed at St. George’s University Hospital in London. The launch is intended to provide practical options for fracture fixation across common and complex presentations.

The Pangea Plating System comprises non-active implants intended to provide temporary stabilization for bones or bone fragments. Plates are paired with complementary instrumentation to support plate fit and give surgeons options for fixation across both upper and lower extremities. Developed with input from 26 orthopaedic surgeons worldwide, the portfolio incorporates global anatomical data to support plate fit across diverse patient populations. The platform also offers variable-angle plating designed to provide flexibility in screw placement.

The European launch expands access to Stryker’s trauma portfolio and reflects ongoing collaboration with orthopaedic surgeons to develop solutions that support fracture fixation. Product availability may vary by market based on local regulatory and medical practices. The source advises surgeons to consult the package insert, product label, and instructions for use, including cleaning and sterilization, before surgery.

“Pangea was developed with a clear goal in mind: supporting anatomical fit while maintaining simplicity in the operating room. The system brings together thoughtfully designed plates and a streamlined instrumentation set, giving surgeons practical options when treating a range of fractures,” said Prof. Alex Trompeter, design surgeon and orthopaedic trauma surgeon at St. George’s University Hospital in London.

“Having used the system in the U.S., I’ve seen how it supports consistent workflows while offering flexibility in fracture fixation. It’s designed in a way that helps surgeons adapt to different fracture patterns without adding unnecessary complexity in the operating room,” stated Arvind von Keudell, MD, PhD, MPH, fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and associate professor at Harvard Medical School.


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